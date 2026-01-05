Inclusive Pixelation Launches Funding Round for A11ySpaces App Development
Las Vegas, NV, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Inclusive Pixelation, an impact-driven organization dedicated to empowering truly inclusive workplaces, today announced the launch of a funding round, powered by an Indiegogo campaign, for A11ySpaces. This mobile-first application is the latest tool in the company’s mission to provide organizations with the practical strategies necessary to seamlessly integrate people with disabilities and neurodivergence into the workforce.
Empowering Through Strategy and Fairness
A11ySpaces is born from a vision of a future where every individual, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to pursue economic independence through work that aligns with their passions. By equipping businesses with precise, localized accessibility data, the web and mobile app ensures that people with disabilities can work without being restricted by physical or digital barriers.
“At Inclusive Pixelation, we don’t view accessibility as a compliance checklist – but we do love a good checklist! We see accessibility as a strategic advantage,” says Britne Jenke, CPACC, founder of Inclusive Pixelation. “Our mission is to equip organizations with the guidance they need to tap into a skilled, diverse talent pool. A11ySpaces provides the bridge to make that equitable playing field a reality.”
Building the Foundation Team
Contingent on the successful completion of this funding round, Inclusive Pixelation plans to scale its operations by bringing critical talent in-house. The organization is seeking passionate professionals for three key roles: a Full-Stack Developer to lead technical architecture, a Data Analyst to manage the proprietary compliance database, and an Instructional Developer to create high-impact educational resources.
The founding team is looking for individuals who believe accessibility is a human right and can navigate complex compliance overlaps.
Inclusive Pixelation offers a modern, Outcome-Oriented Flexibility workplace model. As a fully remote team with flexible schedules, the organization does not track hours worked. Instead, it focuses on high-quality outcomes and project milestones, trusting team members to manage their own time to deliver the best results.
From Beta to Universal Impact
The husband-and-wife team behind A11ySpaces brings a blend of lived experience and decades of expertise in construction and HR policy. Their summer in a business accelerator helped solidify a plan to scale high-level consulting into an accessible digital tool.
The Indiegogo campaign aims to raise $30,000 to finalize the A11ySpaces proprietary database. This database combines building codes, ADA requirements, expert guidelines, and more into one dashboard, offering user-specific checklists for mobility, dexterity, visual, hearing, cognitive, speech, and sensory needs.
Join the Movement
Supporters can back the campaign starting at just $10. Contributions will directly fund the final integration of our database and the creation of educational materials that help organizations move beyond simple compliance toward genuine, creative inclusion.
To kick off the campaign, the founders will host a live “Funding Kickoff Q&A Session” to discuss the project roadmap, technical architecture, and the future of the A11ySpaces marketplace.
Join us on Monday, January 5 at noon Pacific time for the Q&A
Get your ticket on Eventably: https://www.app.eventably.com/en/organization/inclusive-pixelation/event/a11yspaces-funding-kickoff-q-a-session
Find all their events on their events calendar: https://luma.com/inclusivepixel
“When we make work accessible, we aren’t just following the rules, we are ensuring that contributions are valued and talent is celebrated,” says Britne Jenke.
For more information and to support the mission of building an inclusive world, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/inclusive-pixelation/a11yspaces.
About Inclusive Pixelation
Inclusive Pixelation empowers organizations to build inclusive workplaces through tools, training, and guidance. They help businesses navigate the complexities of accessibility to create equitable and enriching employment opportunities for people with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals. Inclusive Pixelation is home to the Making Work Accessible series of handbooks [https://A11yBook.com], the A11yLearn accessibility academy and community [https://A11yLearn.com], the Making _____ (Blank) Accessible podcast [https://A11yShow.com], and more.
Contact
Britne Jenke, CPACC, CPTD, SPHR
Founder
britne@inclusivepixel.com
(725) 294-7731
Empowering Through Strategy and Fairness
A11ySpaces is born from a vision of a future where every individual, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to pursue economic independence through work that aligns with their passions. By equipping businesses with precise, localized accessibility data, the web and mobile app ensures that people with disabilities can work without being restricted by physical or digital barriers.
“At Inclusive Pixelation, we don’t view accessibility as a compliance checklist – but we do love a good checklist! We see accessibility as a strategic advantage,” says Britne Jenke, CPACC, founder of Inclusive Pixelation. “Our mission is to equip organizations with the guidance they need to tap into a skilled, diverse talent pool. A11ySpaces provides the bridge to make that equitable playing field a reality.”
Building the Foundation Team
Contingent on the successful completion of this funding round, Inclusive Pixelation plans to scale its operations by bringing critical talent in-house. The organization is seeking passionate professionals for three key roles: a Full-Stack Developer to lead technical architecture, a Data Analyst to manage the proprietary compliance database, and an Instructional Developer to create high-impact educational resources.
The founding team is looking for individuals who believe accessibility is a human right and can navigate complex compliance overlaps.
Inclusive Pixelation offers a modern, Outcome-Oriented Flexibility workplace model. As a fully remote team with flexible schedules, the organization does not track hours worked. Instead, it focuses on high-quality outcomes and project milestones, trusting team members to manage their own time to deliver the best results.
From Beta to Universal Impact
The husband-and-wife team behind A11ySpaces brings a blend of lived experience and decades of expertise in construction and HR policy. Their summer in a business accelerator helped solidify a plan to scale high-level consulting into an accessible digital tool.
The Indiegogo campaign aims to raise $30,000 to finalize the A11ySpaces proprietary database. This database combines building codes, ADA requirements, expert guidelines, and more into one dashboard, offering user-specific checklists for mobility, dexterity, visual, hearing, cognitive, speech, and sensory needs.
Join the Movement
Supporters can back the campaign starting at just $10. Contributions will directly fund the final integration of our database and the creation of educational materials that help organizations move beyond simple compliance toward genuine, creative inclusion.
To kick off the campaign, the founders will host a live “Funding Kickoff Q&A Session” to discuss the project roadmap, technical architecture, and the future of the A11ySpaces marketplace.
Join us on Monday, January 5 at noon Pacific time for the Q&A
Get your ticket on Eventably: https://www.app.eventably.com/en/organization/inclusive-pixelation/event/a11yspaces-funding-kickoff-q-a-session
Find all their events on their events calendar: https://luma.com/inclusivepixel
“When we make work accessible, we aren’t just following the rules, we are ensuring that contributions are valued and talent is celebrated,” says Britne Jenke.
For more information and to support the mission of building an inclusive world, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/inclusive-pixelation/a11yspaces.
About Inclusive Pixelation
Inclusive Pixelation empowers organizations to build inclusive workplaces through tools, training, and guidance. They help businesses navigate the complexities of accessibility to create equitable and enriching employment opportunities for people with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals. Inclusive Pixelation is home to the Making Work Accessible series of handbooks [https://A11yBook.com], the A11yLearn accessibility academy and community [https://A11yLearn.com], the Making _____ (Blank) Accessible podcast [https://A11yShow.com], and more.
Contact
Britne Jenke, CPACC, CPTD, SPHR
Founder
britne@inclusivepixel.com
(725) 294-7731
Contact
Inclusive PixelationContact
Britne Jenke
725-294-7731
https://inclusivepixel.com
Britne Jenke
725-294-7731
https://inclusivepixel.com
Categories