Boston-Based Digital Consultancy Modern Social Introduces Brand Refresh Supporting Purpose-Driven Local Growth

Modern Social LLC, a Boston-based digital brand growth consultancy, announces a refreshed brand identity reflecting its commitment to helping small businesses, nonprofits, authors, and creative professionals strengthen their online presence through intentional, strategic digital growth.
Boston, MA, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Modern Social LLC, a Boston-based digital brand growth consultancy founded by Ashley Durrer, today announced a refreshed brand identity that reflects the company’s continued focus on helping small businesses, nonprofits, authors, and creative professionals strengthen their online presence through strategic and intentional digital growth.
The brand refresh includes a new personal logo inspired by the dahlia flower, symbolizing creativity, resilience, and long-term commitment — values that align with Modern Social’s approach to supporting organizations navigating an increasingly competitive digital landscape.
Modern Social works with clients across Massachusetts and beyond, providing strategic support in social media management, digital brand positioning, content planning, and paid advertising. The consultancy operates under a founder-led model, allowing clients to work directly with Durrer throughout their engagement to ensure continuity, alignment, and clear communication.
“As many local organizations work to stand out online, it’s important that digital strategies feel authentic and sustainable,” said Durrer. “This refresh represents how I partner with clients — thoughtfully, consistently, and with a long-term perspective.”
The updated branding also reflects Modern Social’s role in supporting community-focused organizations and creative professionals who rely on digital visibility to reach audiences, build credibility, and grow responsibly. Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions, the consultancy emphasizes customized strategies aligned with each client’s mission and goals.
The refreshed identity will be rolled out across Modern Social’s digital platforms throughout 2026 and signals the company’s continued commitment to serving purpose-driven organizations at a time when online engagement plays a critical role in local and regional business success.
About Modern Social LLC
Modern Social LLC is a Boston-based digital brand growth consultancy providing strategic social media management, brand development, and digital marketing consulting. The company supports businesses and creative professionals with customized strategies focused on long-term growth and meaningful audience engagement.
For more information, visit https://www.modernsocial.org/.
Contact
Modern SocialContact
Ashley Durrer
339-238-4400
www.modernsocial.org
