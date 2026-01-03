Artist Arnaud Quercy Presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris
Arnaud Quercy presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris. Each painting translates a musical chord into color through ideamorphism. Halle des Blancs-Manteaux, December 26 – January 4.
Paris, France, January 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Visual artist shows new works translating musical chords into color.
French artist Arnaud Quercy is showing works from his “Research on Harmony” series at Salon Metamorphose, held at the Halle des Blancs-Manteaux from December 26, 2025 through January 4, 2026.
The series explores the relationship between music and color. Each painting corresponds to a musical chord—D minor, C major, E flat—translated into visual form through a personal method Quercy calls “ideamorphism.”
“What if chords had colors? Stand here. The answer is yours to create.”
Quercy trained at the Paris College of Music and was a finalist in the Maurice Ravel International Competition. He also performs as a jazz musician with his trio Elements Jazz. His visual practice brings this musical background into painting, treating the canvas as a score.
Salon Metamorphose takes place at the Halle des Blancs-Manteaux, 48 rue Vieille du Temple, in the Marais. Open through January 4, 2026.
For more information: https://arnaudquercy.art
