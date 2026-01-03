Upcoming Movies: 360 Sound And Vision Releases It's Slate of Movies for 2026
New York, NY, January 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 360 Sound And Vision is an independent movie studio, located in the United States. It is proud to announce its new slate of movies & documentaries for 2026. Here is a preview of 360 Sound And Vision's upcoming releases scheduled to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray & Video On Demand either 2026 or later. The company is run by CEO Dwayne Buckle and is set to be another great year of amazing motion pictures. Here is a list of the films.
The Minority - 20th Anniversary Edition (includes BTS documentary + extras)
The Glasses - 20th Anniversary Edition (includes commentary, BTS doc + extras)
Cybornetics - Directors Cut (Final Directors cut, includes deleted scenes + extras)
Cybornetics - Ultimate-Definitive Edition (3-Disc Set) (includes all 3 Cybornetics versions + extras)
The Face In The Wall - Special Edition (includes deleted scenes, BTS footage + extras)
The Glasses 3D (Sci-Fi, Horror)
NYC Urban Documentary Project Vol. 1 (2-Disc Set, contains 3 Documentaries + extras)
Innovators Of Black History Vol. 3
Black Edison: The Granville T. Woods Story
Forgotten: Mysteries Of The 20th Century
America's Most Deadly Police Chases 3
America's Most Deadly Man-Made Natural Disasters
World's Most Deadly UFO Encounters
The Best Of The Sound And Vision Film Festival Vol. 2
The Independent Reporter Presents: True Hollywood Stories
The Actors Depot Presents: How To Be An Actor (2-Disc Set) (Instructional Video)
The Actors Depot Presents: Guide To Improv And Monologues (2-Disc Set) (Instructional Video)
Evening With Jim: Jim Jarmusch On Rebel Without A Cause
Dwayne Buckle: 20 Years Of Film Making (2005 - 2025)
3 Film Collection: The First VCR/DVD: Digital Video Disc/Blu-Ray: Art Of The Disc (2-Disc Set)
3 Film Collection: Ancient Symbols 1/2/3 (3 Documentaries) (2-Disc Set)
3 Film Collection: Ancient Astronauts 1/2/3 (3 Documentaries) (2-Disc Set)
3 Film Collection: The Glasses 1/2/3D (All 3 Sci-fi Films) (2-Disc Set)
Space Station/Space Shuttle - Set (2 Documentaries) (2-Disc Set)
Inventors of The Laser: The Story Of Schawlow & Townes
Great Symbols Of Egypt
Greatest Egyptian Gods
Greatest Mysteries Of The Ancient World
Great Mysteries Of Thoth
Great Mysteries Of Nefertiti
Contact
360 Sound And Vision EntertainmentContact
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
