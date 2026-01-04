ExecLayer Launches Patent-Pending Generative Ops Platform for Enterprise Operations
ExecLayer announces the launch of a patent-pending Generative Ops platform that converts natural language intent into governed, executable enterprise systems.
Salinas, CA, January 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ExecLayer announced the launch of its patent-pending enterprise software platform defining a new category known as Generative Ops.
ExecLayer introduces an AI-native operational layer that generates, governs, and executes business systems directly from natural language intent. Unlike copilots or no-code tools that assist users inside prebuilt tools, ExecLayer generates operational software itself as structured, inspectable systems.
The platform is protected by a provisional patent application covering its intent resolution engine, intermediate schema representation, and governed execution model. This architecture enforces deterministic system generation, auditability, and human oversight, enabling safe deployment in enterprise and regulated environments.
All generated workflows, data models, permissions, and execution logic pass through a structured schema layer before execution, allowing versioning, rollback, and policy enforcement as organizations scale.
ExecLayer serves as the foundational platform behind multiple applied AI products, including PartsGenie AI, a voice-driven automotive parts intelligence platform; ArtVectorPro, a production-focused system that converts outlines into engraving-ready CNC and laser vectors; and VibeSource, a SwiftUI-based iOS application generation system built from ExecLayer’s structured intent output.
James Benton
831-208-3141
https://execlayer.io
