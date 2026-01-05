QFX Introduces Its Latest Innovations in Retro, All-Terrain and Emergency-Ready Products at CES
QFX introduces its latest innovations in product designs at CES with its new RETRO Audio, All-Terrain Speakers and Emergency-Ready Radio products.
Vernon, CA, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vernon, California January 5, 2026 - QFX introduces its latest innovations in new product design at CES. Key features within each line include:
Retro Audio
- Vintage‑inspired radios and Bluetooth car & truck speakers designed to combine classic styling with modern functionality.
- Built‑in rechargeable batteries for convenient portability.
- Multi‑band radio reception supporting traditional AM/FM and other broadcast formats.
- LED accent lighting ranging from subtle vintage‑style illumination to more dynamic lighting effects.
All‑Terrain Speakers
- Durable, all‑terrain speakers with IPX‑rated weather resistance for indoor and outdoor use.
- Acoustically optimized designs engineered to deliver QFX signature sound with enhanced bass performance.
- High‑output audio with lighting effects suitable for outdoor environments.
Emergency‑Ready Radios
- AM/FM, Shortwave (SW), and Weather Band (WB) tuning for access to news, alerts, and emergency broadcasts.
- Integrated solar recharging to maintain power availability during outages or off‑grid use.
- Built‑in LED lighting for visibility in low‑light or emergency situations.
- Rechargeable cooling fan functionality to provide airflow during heat events or power interruptions.
- USB charging outputs to support phone charging and maintain communication.
Visit QFX at CES 2026 in the Central Hall, Booth #21132.
About QFX
QFX is a leading provider of high-quality professional and consumer audio, video, and technology products. Its reputation for delivering quality electronic products at an exceptional value has been developed and refined for more than 40 years. First established in 1985, QFX is now recognized by major retail partners for its expertise in supply chain management. QFX branded products are currently available throughout major mass merchants, club store chains, and global online resellers across North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.
For more information:
Ron Season, QFX USA, VP of Sales and Marketing
Contact
Ron Season
323 588-6900
qfxusa.com
