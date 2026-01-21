Mister by Dr. Michael Stokes to launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

LMHC and AASECT Certified Therapist Dr. Michael Stokes will release his first book, Mister (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-208-4, 979-8-88797-209-1, 979-8-88797-210-7) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.