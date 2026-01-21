Mister by Dr. Michael Stokes to launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
LMHC and AASECT Certified Therapist Dr. Michael Stokes will release his first book, Mister (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-208-4, 979-8-88797-209-1, 979-8-88797-210-7) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.
Hartford, CT, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Many men experience confusion, frustration, or self-doubt around intimacy. These concerns are common and often difficult to talk about, even with a partner.
If you’ve found yourself wondering why intimacy doesn’t feel as satisfying as you expect, questioning whether something is wrong, or feeling unsure how to discuss personal interests or boundaries with a partner, this book addresses those experiences.
Mister is a practical guide for men seeking a clearer understanding of intimacy, desire, and connection. Drawing on more than a decade of clinical experience, intimacy therapist Dr. Michael Stokes addresses questions that are often left unspoken and provides clear, nonjudgmental explanations.
Topics covered include:
Why mental distraction can interfere with intimate experiences, and ways to address it
How to understand fantasies and preferences
Evidence-based perspectives on porn use, masturbation, performance anxiety, and erectile difficulties
Approaches for communicating openly with a partner
Ways to build a more comfortable and self-directed intimate life
Written for readers who are single, in relationships, or exploring change, Mister offers a grounded framework for understanding desire, improving communication, and developing a more satisfying intimate life.
Get your copy of Mister at your favorite place to buy books (or here on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GDCN2KHK).
Dr. Michael Stokes is a Licensed Professional Counselor and AASECT Certified Therapist with over a decade of experience helping men navigate the complexities of intimacy and health. He’s the Owner of Mister Health™ and the founder of Stokes Counseling Services. Known for his candid, compassionate, and practical approach, Dr. Mike has become a trusted voice for men who want more out of their intimate relationships.
You can learn more about Dr. Mike and his work at MisterHealth.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 310 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-209-1
$59.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-208-4
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-210-7
