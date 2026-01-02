Bda Celebrates 30 Years of Global Investment Banking
New York, NY, January 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners will celebrate its 30th year of doing business in 2026.
BDA is a premier global investment banking firm, specializing in cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring.
BDA is exceptionally well-positioned for 2026.
BDA’s 2025 performance featured 20+ announced deals, including the landmark $2.35bn Coforge-Encora acquisition. BDA worked on transactions involving Advantage Partners, Advent, Bose, CDIB Capital, DAOL Private Equity, Flipspaces, Frasers, Marunouchi Capital, Multiples, Northstar, Oji Paper, Warburg Pincus, Wartsila and Woori Private Equity.
This underscores BDA’s robust momentum and leadership in global and Asia-focused transactions. With nine offices (New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo) and strategic partnerships with William Blair and the Development Bank of Japan, BDA is primed to capitalize on the Asia-Pacific M&A revival, falling interest rates, and strong demand in the Tech Services, Consumer, Health, and Industrials sectors.
They’re grateful, always, to their clients, their counterparties, their shareholders, their families – and to their talented and hard-working colleagues. They’re excited for the coming year.
