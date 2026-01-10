TechSOS Extends Warranty on Key Component Repairs in Varanasi, Setting New Assurance Benchmark Against Unreliable Fixes

TechSOS, a leading smartphone repair authority in Varanasi, has implemented a major enhancement to its customer assurance framework by significantly extending the warranty coverage on key repaired components for all major smartphone brands. This move establishes a new industry standard in the region and directly addresses the significant trust deficit caused by the local market's tendency to use low-grade parts, which results in rapid repair failure and costly repeat visits.