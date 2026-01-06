London Groundworkers Expands Operations to Support Increased Demand from London Councils and Developers
London Groundworkers is a London-based groundworks and civil engineering contractor supporting residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects across Greater London. Working with local councils, developers, and principal contractors, the company delivers site preparation, excavation, drainage, foundations, and enabling works in line with local authority requirements.
London, United Kingdom, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- London Groundworkers, a London-based groundworks and civil engineering contractor, has announced the expansion of its operations to support rising demand from local authorities, developers, and principal contractors across Greater London.
The expansion follows increased instruction on projects linked to London councils and borough-led developments, including residential housing, infrastructure upgrades, and urban regeneration schemes. By strengthening its workforce capacity and investing further in modern plant and equipment, London Groundworkers is positioned to deliver larger and more complex groundworks packages across multiple London boroughs.
Operating throughout Greater London, the company provides a full range of groundworks services, including site preparation, bulk excavation, foundations, drainage installation, and enabling works. London Groundworkers regularly supports projects delivered in partnership with councils, developers, and construction firms, working in line with local authority requirements, planning conditions, and health and safety standards.
A spokesperson for London Groundworkers said, “London councils and developers are under increasing pressure to deliver housing and infrastructure efficiently. Expanding our operations allows us to better support borough-led projects and private developments while maintaining the high standards expected on public and local authority works.”
The company’s growth reflects continued demand for experienced groundworks contractors in London, particularly on council-backed housing schemes and redevelopment projects where reliability, compliance, and local knowledge are essential. London Groundworkers’ expansion will enable the business to increase coverage across inner and outer London boroughs while continuing to deliver safe, efficient, and professional groundworks solutions.
Further information about London Groundworkers and its groundworks services across London can be found at https://www.londongroundworkers.co.uk
Chris Core
+447760499014
https://londongroundworkers.co.uk
