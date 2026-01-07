TutorABC Launches "Zero-Basis Speaking Intensive" with 16 Bonus 1-on-1 Classes
TutorABC has announced the launch of the "Zero-Basis Speaking Intensive Class" specifically designed for English beginners.
Taipei, Taiwan, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As "learning English" remains a top New Year’s resolution for 2026, global online education leader TutorABC has launched a "Zero-Basis Speaking Intensive Class" tailored for adult beginners. To celebrate the New Year, the company is offering up to 16 bonus 1-on-1 live sessions for students who enroll by the end of January.
Many adult learners struggle with "silent English"—the ability to read but not speak. TutorABC’s teaching team identifies the primary causes as a lack of output practice and the psychological fear of making mistakes in public.
Key Features of the Zero-Basis Intensive:
Bilingual Certified Teachers: Cambridge-certified instructors guide students using bilingual logic to bridge the gap between Chinese and English.
8-Week Confidence Path: Internal data shows students progress from single words to full conversations within two months.
AI-Powered Practice: Patented ChatAI coaches and Podcasts provide high-frequency drills outside of live classes.
Dedicated Consultants: Personal education advisors track progress to ensure students stay motivated and meet their goals.
"We want to help learners break the cycle of giving up," says the TutorABC team. "By providing a safe, high-frequency speaking environment, we ensure that 2026 is the year they finally speak English with confidence."
Interested learners can receive a free English proficiency analysis and trial lesson by visiting the TutorABC website or contacting their counselors via LINE.
Add LINE to get more information: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=UbD0nIi0VS
Aaron Hsieh
+886 920938551
https://www.tutorabc.com/site/en-us
