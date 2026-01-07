Systweak Software Participates in the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit Held in Jaipur, India
Jaipur, India, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software is a renowned organisation that develops software for all major OS like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has a client base all across the globe, providing solutions and apps to make daily tasks easier on various devices. Systweak Software has participated in the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit 10th Edition by showcasing its products at Booth no.13, Hall 2, at the JECC, Sitapura, Jaipur, India.
“Systweak Software has become a part of the Rajasthan Digifest 2026 by participating in the 10th TiE Global summit in Jaipur, India. We have highlighted our finest app, the Systweak PDF Editor, which is a complete PDF editing and management software for all your PDF needs. You can visit us at Booth no.13, Hall 2, at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Rajasthan, India,” said Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.
The TiE Global Summit is TiE’s flagship annual event, and this year, in 2026, it is hosting the 10th edition of this event with initiatives to spotlight sustainable innovation in the AI age. This summit boasts to be one of the largest annual gatherings of global entrepreneurs, and Systweak is proud to be a part of this summit by showcasing its smart, user-centric software solutions designed to simplify everyday tech challenges and enhance digital experiences.
The Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT&C), Government of Rajasthan, India, introduces the iStart Rajasthan startup initiative program. It is a part of the government’s vision to provide a platform for future-ready and innovative entrepreneurs. There have been more than 7000 startups with a ₹1,000+ crore funding for providing support that includes incubation, mentorship, capacity-building, and more.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder of Systweak Software, further added, “Systweak Software is a part of the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit 10th Edition and is looking forward to engaging with industry leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts for insightful discussions, collaborations, and new opportunities ahead. We are excited to participate in this dynamic convergence of technology, innovation, and digital transformation at this event.”
Visit the official Systweak Software Facebook page to learn more about the event.
https://www.facebook.com/Systweak/
About the Company - Systweak Software is a leading software development company based in Jaipur, India, with over 26 years of experience delivering innovative technology solutions. Specializing in security tools, cloud backup, PDF editor, data recovery software, Photography, PC optimization tools, and more. Systweak has built a global presence, serving clients across North America, Europe, and various Asian countries.
