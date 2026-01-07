Oscar Senior Launches New Customizable, AI-Powered Senior Care
New York, NY, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Oscar Senior has launched a new website showcasing the platform’s evolution into a flexible, AI-enhanced digital care solution for senior care organizations. The redesigned website emphasizes customization, integrations, and AI-driven personalization—enabling providers to adapt the platform to their care model, brand, and operational needs.
The platform supports daily engagement, cognitive health, and automated family insights, helping care teams improve efficiency while keeping seniors active and connected. AI operates quietly in the background, tailoring content and routines without replacing human care.
“Our focus is on enabling care organizations to deliver better care without added complexity,” said Tomas Posker, CEO of Oscar Senior. “Technology should adapt to caregivers—not the other way around.”
The new website reflects Oscar Senior’s long-term vision to support scalable, personalized, and transparent senior care.
About Oscar Senior
Oscar Senior is a digital care platform designed for senior care organizations, families, and their clients. The platform supports daily engagement, cognitive health, and communication through customizable workflows, AI-assisted personalization, and automated insights. Oscar Senior helps care teams improve efficiency while enabling seniors to remain active, connected, and supported.
Website: https://www.oscarsenior.com
Contact
Alex Miller
(929) 602-0614
www.oscarsenior.com
