Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Iskandar Puteri, Malaysia, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application.
The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a Lecturer at the Singapore Institute of Management, bringing together academic teaching experience and applied food science practice. This combination ensures the programme is both educationally grounded and practically engaging for students.
Designed to align with STEM learning objectives, the workshop demonstrates how scientific principles are applied beyond textbooks through food science. Students explore chemistry, physics, measurement, and process control by observing how ingredients behave under different conditions and how precise adjustments influence outcomes.
At the core of the workshop is scientific inquiry. Students learn how water freezes, how ice crystals form, and why controlling crystal size is essential for texture. These concepts introduce key STEM topics such as states of matter, thermal transfer, and material structure, presented in age-appropriate and experiential ways.
Mathematics and engineering thinking are integrated through measurement, ratios, and controlled experimentation. Students see how small numerical changes in ingredients or temperature can lead to significantly different results, reinforcing analytical thinking, problem-solving, and cause-and-effect reasoning.
The programme also highlights technology and engineering processes, showing how professional equipment and controlled systems are used to achieve consistent results. This helps students understand how STEM disciplines work together in real industries, bridging classroom theory with practical application.
"This workshop is designed to make STEM concepts tangible and relatable," says Jeffrey Tan. "By connecting science and mathematics to something familiar and enjoyable, students can better understand how STEM knowledge is applied in everyday life and future careers."
The STEM gelato science workshop is suitable for primary and secondary school students, international schools, and enrichment programmes. It supports curriculum-aligned STEM outcomes while fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity.
8-1, Blok G1, Pusat Perdagangan Ion Medini,
1 Persiaran Medini Sentral 6, Bandar Medini,
https://amrichi.com
Amrichi is a premium gelato and pastry solutions provider offering ingredients, professional training, and educational programmes. Through science-led, hands-on workshops delivered by experienced educators and practitioners, Amrichi supports meaningful STEM learning through real-world applications.
The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a Lecturer at the Singapore Institute of Management, bringing together academic teaching experience and applied food science practice. This combination ensures the programme is both educationally grounded and practically engaging for students.
Designed to align with STEM learning objectives, the workshop demonstrates how scientific principles are applied beyond textbooks through food science. Students explore chemistry, physics, measurement, and process control by observing how ingredients behave under different conditions and how precise adjustments influence outcomes.
At the core of the workshop is scientific inquiry. Students learn how water freezes, how ice crystals form, and why controlling crystal size is essential for texture. These concepts introduce key STEM topics such as states of matter, thermal transfer, and material structure, presented in age-appropriate and experiential ways.
Mathematics and engineering thinking are integrated through measurement, ratios, and controlled experimentation. Students see how small numerical changes in ingredients or temperature can lead to significantly different results, reinforcing analytical thinking, problem-solving, and cause-and-effect reasoning.
The programme also highlights technology and engineering processes, showing how professional equipment and controlled systems are used to achieve consistent results. This helps students understand how STEM disciplines work together in real industries, bridging classroom theory with practical application.
"This workshop is designed to make STEM concepts tangible and relatable," says Jeffrey Tan. "By connecting science and mathematics to something familiar and enjoyable, students can better understand how STEM knowledge is applied in everyday life and future careers."
The STEM gelato science workshop is suitable for primary and secondary school students, international schools, and enrichment programmes. It supports curriculum-aligned STEM outcomes while fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity.
8-1, Blok G1, Pusat Perdagangan Ion Medini,
1 Persiaran Medini Sentral 6, Bandar Medini,
https://amrichi.com
Amrichi is a premium gelato and pastry solutions provider offering ingredients, professional training, and educational programmes. Through science-led, hands-on workshops delivered by experienced educators and practitioners, Amrichi supports meaningful STEM learning through real-world applications.
Contact
Amrichi Sdn BhdContact
Jeffrey
+601111717438
amrichi.com
Jeffrey
+601111717438
amrichi.com
Categories