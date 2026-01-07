Loveforce International Releases Uniquely Blended New Honey Davis Single
Santa Clarita, CA, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 9, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is entitled “You Gotta Friend.” It is by Blues Rocker Honey Davis.
Honey Davis’s “You Gotta Friend” uses an electric guitar, bass and drum kit to create a song that mixes Rock, Delta Blues and Chicago Blues. Davis plays Delta Blues chords on an electric guitar accompanied by an electric bass. Some rock chords are thrown in here and there to created a blended sound. Instrumentally, it is reminiscent of Canned Heat. Lyrically, it is about someone who just wants to be with a particular someone else.
“We are proud of the uniqueness of this week’s release as it is a unique blending of Blues styles,” said Loveforce International CEO mark Thomas. “We feel there is no one alive that plays blues better than Honey Davis.” He Continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
