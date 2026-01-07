Sileo Pet Services Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation for Commitment to Trusted Pet Care
Sileo Pet Services, a professional pet care company serving Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey, has earned Better Business Bureau accreditation for its commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and exceptional pet care. Founded by Gabrielle Sileo, the company continues to expand while prioritizing trust, reliability, and peace of mind for pet owners.
Cherry Hill, NJ, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sileo Pet Services is proud to announce that it has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, a recognition that reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, and exceptional care for pets and their families.
Currently serving Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey, Sileo Pet Services continues to expand as demand grows for reliable, professional, and highly personalized pet care. Founded with a simple but powerful mission, the company exists to give pet parents true peace of mind, knowing their pets are cared for with the same level of attention, structure, and compassion they would provide themselves.
Sileo Pet Services offers a full range of customized services including dog walking, drop in visits, extended sitting, overnight care, private dog training, in home boarding options, and pet taxi services. Each service is designed around the individual needs of the pet while maintaining clear communication, consistency, and accountability for clients.
The Better Business Bureau is a standards based, nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing marketplace trust. BBB accreditation is awarded only to businesses that meet rigorous standards for ethical practices, honesty, responsiveness, and customer care. For pet owners, this accreditation provides added confidence when choosing a company to care for both their pets and their home.
“For our clients, trust is everything,” said Gabrielle Sileo, Founder and CEO of Sileo Pet Services. “They are trusting us with their pets, their routines, and their homes. Earning BBB accreditation confirms that our commitment to professionalism, integrity, and high quality care is not just something we say, it is something we live by every day as we continue to grow.”
Businesses that achieve BBB accreditation are reviewed by their local BBB Board of Directors and commit to maintaining ethical business practices long term. Sileo Pet Services joins a respected network of accredited businesses across North America that prioritize customer confidence and long lasting relationships.
For more information about Sileo Pet Services and its offerings, visit www.sileopetservices.com.
