Author Chaisen Buck’s New Book "The Land Without a Sky" Centers Around an Impending Crisis on a Spaceship Humanity is Forced to Live on After Earth Becomes Uninhabitable

Recent release “The Land Without a Sky” from Page Publishing author Chaisen Buck is a gripping sci-fi novel set four hundred years in the future where mankind must roam the stars in a spaceship after Earth is destroyed. But as a catastrophe threatens the ship and all those abroad, the US government turns to the one person who can save the human race.