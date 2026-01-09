Author Chaisen Buck’s New Book "The Land Without a Sky" Centers Around an Impending Crisis on a Spaceship Humanity is Forced to Live on After Earth Becomes Uninhabitable
Recent release “The Land Without a Sky” from Page Publishing author Chaisen Buck is a gripping sci-fi novel set four hundred years in the future where mankind must roam the stars in a spaceship after Earth is destroyed. But as a catastrophe threatens the ship and all those abroad, the US government turns to the one person who can save the human race.
Larned, KS, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chaisen Buck, a native Kansan and avid hunter with a deep appreciation for the outdoors, has completed his new book, “The Land Without a Sky”: a compelling story that centers around mankind’s last hope as a cataclysmic event threatens to destroy the spaceship humanity is forced to live aboard.
“It’s the late twenty-fifth century,” writes Buck. “After a cataclysm renders the Earth uninhabitable to people, humanity is once again a nomadic race, adrift in an interstellar desert in a ship nearly as long as Massachusetts is wide, harboring millions, with entire ecosystems living inside thanks to the artificial gravity.
“With an impending crisis on their hands, the US government turns to a teenager they experimented on in utero.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chaisen Buck’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling epic, where mankind's very existence hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Land Without a Sky” weaves a poignant warning to the disasters that could await humanity if the Earth and the environment are not protected.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Land Without a Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
