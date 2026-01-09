Author John Matthews’s New Book, "A Matter of Race: Summer with Sheridan," is a Compelling Novel That Explores the Importance of Accepting People for Who They Are
Recent release “A Matter of Race: Summer with Sheridan” from Page Publishing author John Matthews is a stirring novel that introduces Charlie, a teenage boy growing up in a small Texas town during segregation.
Luling, TX, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Matthews, who is retired and lives in a small Texas town with his wife Frances, has completed his new book, “A Matter of Race: Summer with Sheridan”: a captivating novel that follows Charlie, a confirmed racist who is warned about the change to integration in schools and what it would do to the city. Through his dad’s intervention and working for a Black man all summer, he began to change his views and learned to accept people for who they are, not what color they are.
Author John Matthews spends a lot of time with his wife at their cliffside cabin by a small running creek in the deep woods, surrounded by tall pecan trees. He grew up in the same town and lived on a cattle ranch outside of town.
He is a former CIA intelligence officer, senior executive for a Fortune 50 company, and high school English teacher. He graduated from Texas A&M University and pursued graduate studies at the University of Michigan’s Graduate School of Business, the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business, and the University of Texas at Arlington. He is an active member of the local Central Baptist Church.
Matthews begins, “It had been a long day for Charlie. It was ten o’clock, and he was lying in his pajamas next to an open-screen window. The wind blew steadily from the north, carrying the smell of oil from the oil fields. He could feel the rain coming; the fresh smell was always great. Soon, the raindrops would be splashing on the window screen and onto his face. He saw the limbs of the trees blowing back and forth like live monsters reaching out. Lightning filled the sky like a big fireworks show. Thunder sounded like loud explosions. He wasn’t afraid but felt nervous in his stomach about the coming storm. Thunder always made him jump. Through the lightning, he saw movement by the old woodpile: it was a black-and-white skunk trying to get out of the rain. He watched as it crossed the pasture to a big hollow tree. It crawled in and curled up. He had never seen a skunk like that. Strange.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Matthews’s riveting tale tackles important issues of race, encouraging readers to think introspectively.
