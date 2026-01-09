Author Dr. Amanda Adams’s New Book, "Hungarian Rhapsody," is a Poignant, Coming-of-Age Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Pursuits to Become a Musician in New York City

Recent release “Hungarian Rhapsody” from Covenant Books author Dr. Amanda Adams is a stirring tale that centers around Cheska Halasz, a young woman from an immigrant family pursuing her dreams of performing at Carnegie Hall. But while studying at Letham School of Music, Cheska and her classmates discover just how brutal the world of music can be, and what it will take to truly make it.