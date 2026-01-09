Author Dr. Amanda Adams’s New Book, "Hungarian Rhapsody," is a Poignant, Coming-of-Age Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Pursuits to Become a Musician in New York City
Recent release “Hungarian Rhapsody” from Covenant Books author Dr. Amanda Adams is a stirring tale that centers around Cheska Halasz, a young woman from an immigrant family pursuing her dreams of performing at Carnegie Hall. But while studying at Letham School of Music, Cheska and her classmates discover just how brutal the world of music can be, and what it will take to truly make it.
Commerce City, CO, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Amanda Adams has completed her new book, “Hungarian Rhapsody”: a compelling novel of a young woman’s journey to achieve her goals as an aspiring professional musician in New York City.
Dr. Amanda Adams hails from Southern California but has lived from coast to coast throughout her life. While music was her first love, she was drawn to education and, more specifically, to teach middle school and high school English language arts in urban schools. She received her master’s in secondary education and doctorate in education from Grand Canyon University in 2021. No matter what grade level she has taught, she has been committed to promoting the importance of Holocaust education and speaking out against antisemitism. Musically, Dr. Adams is an accomplished violinist and had the opportunity to attend the Starling-DeLay Symposium at the Juilliard School of Music early in her career. She has been blessed to perform in front of audiences around the world.
“‘Hungarian Rhapsody’ is set during a time of post-war change and cultural transformation in New York City,” writes Dr. Adams. “The story follows Cheska Halasz, a talented young musician with a dream to perform at Carnegie Hall. As a full scholarship student at Letham School of Music, Cheska soon learns that success in the world of classical music isn't just about raw talent-it's about confidence, survival, and navigating the competitive, often cutthroat environment of the industry. Born to an immigrant family, she faces both external and internal obstacles that make her question her path. Surrounded by a diverse group of peers, each struggling with their own doubts and dreams, Cheska and her classmates embark on a journey of self-discovery. Along the way, they learn that finding their true purpose often means finding strength in each other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Amanda Adams’s new book will transport readers to the vibrant streets of New York as Cheska and her classmates navigate their paths to their dreams, embracing the struggles and chaos along the way. Expertly paced and character-based, “Hungarian Rhapsody” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers can purchase “Hungarian Rhapsody” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
