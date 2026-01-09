Author Ann Louise Douglas’s New Book, "It's a Beautiful Thang!" is a Collection of Sayings Designed to Help Readers Discover the Beauty to be Found in the World
Recent release “It's a Beautiful Thang!” from Covenant Books author Ann Louise Douglas is a heartfelt assortment of sayings and ruminations that aims to uplift and inspire readers with each turn of the page. Inspired by her own son’s ability to find beauty in everyday life, Ann Louise shares her sayings with the hope of encouraging readers to recognize the beauty that is all around them.
Detroit, MI, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ann Louise Douglas, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has always had a passion for writing, has completed her new book, “It's a Beautiful Thang!”: a stirring collection of inspirational sayings and quotes to help guide readers towards discovering the beauty that can be found all around the world each and every day.
“I was inspired to write this book of sayings by two of my sons Lernardo and Cordell,” shares the author. “In their late teens, early 20s, they would come to visit, and they always had a story to tell me. When telling me their stories, they would be so expressive about what they were saying and they always end up saying, ‘It’s a beautiful thang’ Ma or mama. Which to me was powerful to see the beauty in what they were saying.
“I love nature, the outdoors, especially watching birds, squirrels, butterflies, ants, and the list goes on. And I am a people watcher. God’s creation is so amazing to me. When you stop and take the time to look around at God’s creation, you will see wondrous things; the busyness of people doing nothing but walking or sitting, which is their time to relax, animals, birds, insects, even to the flowers peeping through the dirt, trees changing from limbs to beautiful greenery, the sky rolling clouds away and the sun peeking through early in the morning and setting in the evening. ‘IT’S A BEAUTIFUL THANG!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ann Louise Douglas’s new book is a deeply personal and emotionally candid journey that reflects the author’s ability to find beauty and comfort in all of God’s creation, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “It's a Beautiful Thang!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I was inspired to write this book of sayings by two of my sons Lernardo and Cordell,” shares the author. “In their late teens, early 20s, they would come to visit, and they always had a story to tell me. When telling me their stories, they would be so expressive about what they were saying and they always end up saying, ‘It’s a beautiful thang’ Ma or mama. Which to me was powerful to see the beauty in what they were saying.
“I love nature, the outdoors, especially watching birds, squirrels, butterflies, ants, and the list goes on. And I am a people watcher. God’s creation is so amazing to me. When you stop and take the time to look around at God’s creation, you will see wondrous things; the busyness of people doing nothing but walking or sitting, which is their time to relax, animals, birds, insects, even to the flowers peeping through the dirt, trees changing from limbs to beautiful greenery, the sky rolling clouds away and the sun peeking through early in the morning and setting in the evening. ‘IT’S A BEAUTIFUL THANG!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ann Louise Douglas’s new book is a deeply personal and emotionally candid journey that reflects the author’s ability to find beauty and comfort in all of God’s creation, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “It's a Beautiful Thang!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories