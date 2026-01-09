Author Ann Louise Douglas’s New Book, "It's a Beautiful Thang!" is a Collection of Sayings Designed to Help Readers Discover the Beauty to be Found in the World

Recent release “It's a Beautiful Thang!” from Covenant Books author Ann Louise Douglas is a heartfelt assortment of sayings and ruminations that aims to uplift and inspire readers with each turn of the page. Inspired by her own son’s ability to find beauty in everyday life, Ann Louise shares her sayings with the hope of encouraging readers to recognize the beauty that is all around them.