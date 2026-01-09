Author Robert Counts’s New Book, "Murder by Dinosaur," is a Gripping Murder Mystery That Follows the Investigation Into the Killing of a Paleontology Professor
Recent release “Murder by Dinosaur” from Covenant Books author Robert Counts is a riveting mystery novel that centers around detectives Jake Saxon and Hugh Daggert, who are assigned to solve the murder case of a paleontology professor. With no clues, witnesses, or motives, the two must rely on only their intuition and wits to find the killer, which sends them on a globe-trotting adventure.
Peace Dale, RI, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Counts, who worked as a CPA for many years while writing odd and unusual short stories for his children, has completed his new book, “Murder by Dinosaur”: a fascinating mystery novel that follows two detectives who must solve a puzzling murder with no clues or suspects.
“A professor of paleontology is horribly murdered,” writes Counts. “Jake Saxon and Hugh Daggert, the detectives of NAPAS (National Advanced Police Advisory Service), must solve the crime with no clues, no witnesses, no motives, and no suspects. Their adventure eventually takes them to the ice of Antarctica and a secret facility in South America.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Counts’s new book will captivate fans of the murder mystery genre as they follow along on this international thrill ride, where danger could be lurking around every turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Murder by Dinosaur” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Murder by Dinosaur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
