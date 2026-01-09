Author Robert Counts’s New Book, "Murder by Dinosaur," is a Gripping Murder Mystery That Follows the Investigation Into the Killing of a Paleontology Professor

Recent release “Murder by Dinosaur” from Covenant Books author Robert Counts is a riveting mystery novel that centers around detectives Jake Saxon and Hugh Daggert, who are assigned to solve the murder case of a paleontology professor. With no clues, witnesses, or motives, the two must rely on only their intuition and wits to find the killer, which sends them on a globe-trotting adventure.