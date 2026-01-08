Author Dr. Ann-Marie Popwell’s New Book, "I Am the Face of Mental Health," Aims to Raise Awareness of the Challenges Faced by Those Suffering from Mental Health Trauma

Recent release “I Am the Face of Mental Health: My Blood Was Not Shed in Vain” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ann-Marie Popwell is a powerful account inspired by the tragic death of the author’s son that explores the struggles that those with mental health issues face, and solutions to this ongoing crisis plaguing America.