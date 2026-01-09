Author Riesa Mirabella’s New Book, "Truce," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Philistine Soldier Who is Forced to Place His Trust in an Enemy When Backed Into a Corner
Kailua Kona, HI, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Riesa Mirabella, born and raised in Hawaii, endowed with a creative personality, currently lives in the Middle East with her husband, has completed her new book, “Truce”: a riveting novel that follows a soldier’s journey of making a truce, and learning how to trust an enemy named Nadav after failing all his life to make friends.
“‘Truce’ takes place in ancient Mesopotamia and tracks the story of a young Philistine soldier,” writes Mirabella. “Raised in the army, Ezra is a fearsome warrior who lacks no skill. He is capable of nearly anything he puts his mind to—except friendship. Though repeatedly challenged to seek personal allies, Ezra rejects the notion of friends, sure that he will stand stronger alone. However, when danger traps Ezra, he might have to take up something more brittle, a momentary bond: a truce.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Riesa Mirabella’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this compelling historical tale, where danger lurks around every corner for young Ezra, and all is not as it seems. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Truce” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Truce” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
