Author Rosemarie Cole’s New Book, "My Baby’s Cry: Memoir of a Rescued Teen," is a Raw and Emotional Memoir That Shares the Author’s Journey Through Teenage Rebellion
Recent release “My Baby’s Cry: Memoir of a Rescued Teen” from Covenant Books author Rosemarie Cole emphasizes the divine guidance she received from God as she navigated an extremely difficult time in her life.
Miami Gardens, FL, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rosemarie Cole, a self-published author of eight books, including “The Playground Bully,” has completed her new book, “My Baby’s Cry: Memoir of a Rescued Teen”: a poignant work that offers a candid look at the author’s transformation from a rebellious teen to a devout Christian.
Author Rosemarie Cole was born in Friendship, St. Catherine, Jamaica. She resides in Florida with her family.
Cole writes, “There are circumstances in life that cause some of us to have a need for closure. I introduce to you my personal story of events that happened due to bad decisions made in the past, the consequences that follow, and also the divine intervention from God. I will be very open and transparent even though it is not easy for me to do. It is extremely painful to admit some things that I have done. I feel shame and humiliation to recall them. However, because of the woman, wife, mother, sister, and friend that I have become, it gives me strength to write this book. I hope to touch the life of at least one teenager who is out of control, who is in rebellion to parental authority. As I write this book, I am in the process of investigating events of my past to have closure and put some questions that I have to rest. I promise you, my readers, that I will have documented evidence to substantiate closure.”
She continues, “There are people who seek closure. Some are hard to obtain because of lack of information. It takes time, money, and hard work to get there sometimes. Searching for closure is emotionally painful and draining, but when it is found it could bring peace of mind with a good mindset to move on in life. There can be unexpected surprises that can change a lot of things. I am on the path to finding mine. I am taking you on this journey. That is the reason for this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rosemarie Cole’s new book takes readers through the author’s life-changing journey.
Readers can purchase “My Baby’s Cry: Memoir of a Rescued Teen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Rosemarie Cole was born in Friendship, St. Catherine, Jamaica. She resides in Florida with her family.
Cole writes, “There are circumstances in life that cause some of us to have a need for closure. I introduce to you my personal story of events that happened due to bad decisions made in the past, the consequences that follow, and also the divine intervention from God. I will be very open and transparent even though it is not easy for me to do. It is extremely painful to admit some things that I have done. I feel shame and humiliation to recall them. However, because of the woman, wife, mother, sister, and friend that I have become, it gives me strength to write this book. I hope to touch the life of at least one teenager who is out of control, who is in rebellion to parental authority. As I write this book, I am in the process of investigating events of my past to have closure and put some questions that I have to rest. I promise you, my readers, that I will have documented evidence to substantiate closure.”
She continues, “There are people who seek closure. Some are hard to obtain because of lack of information. It takes time, money, and hard work to get there sometimes. Searching for closure is emotionally painful and draining, but when it is found it could bring peace of mind with a good mindset to move on in life. There can be unexpected surprises that can change a lot of things. I am on the path to finding mine. I am taking you on this journey. That is the reason for this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rosemarie Cole’s new book takes readers through the author’s life-changing journey.
Readers can purchase “My Baby’s Cry: Memoir of a Rescued Teen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories