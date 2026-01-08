Author Hannah P. Cogar’s New Book, "Rise of the Sprite," is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Discovers a Shocking Truth About Her Identity

Recent release “Rise of the Sprite” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hannah P. Cogar is a compelling novel that follows Sapphara, a young girl whose life is upended when she finds herself chased away from the safety of her hometown, only to discover the truth about who she really is. Now allied with the vampire prince, Sapphara must find her way home while embracing her true destiny.