Author Hannah P. Cogar’s New Book, "Rise of the Sprite," is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Discovers a Shocking Truth About Her Identity
Recent release “Rise of the Sprite” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hannah P. Cogar is a compelling novel that follows Sapphara, a young girl whose life is upended when she finds herself chased away from the safety of her hometown, only to discover the truth about who she really is. Now allied with the vampire prince, Sapphara must find her way home while embracing her true destiny.
Pennsboro, WV, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hannah P. Cogar has completed her new book, “Rise of the Sprite”: a thrilling tale of a young girl’s journey to find her way back to her hometown after becoming lost in the Jewel Forest where the charming vampire prince helps her to discover a shocking truth.
“Sapphara is a girl in a strict place known as Gem Town,” writes Cogar. “She is finally chosen to be the prom queen since she has graduated from her school. Her admirer decides to give her the best day ever in a desperate attempt to please her, but it turns out, there is more to the story!
“Everything goes wrong, and Sapphara is chased through the vast Jewel Forest by a small group of hybrids. Unfortunately, she is attacked and doesn’t escape unscathed. Fate has led her to a charming vampire prince who apparently played a big role in her life, so Sapphara becomes convinced she was brainwashed by the very town she was raised in.
“He decides to accompany her on her journey, and they meet new companions along the way. As time goes on, Sapphara discovers that she is the very species she was taught to hate. She finds herself struggling to love herself as her journey becomes more about finding out who she is rather than fulfilling her mother’s wish.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Hannah P. Cogar’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Sapphara’s epic quest, with insurmountable odds and terrifying dangers lurking around every corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Rise of the Sprite” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats and eager for more right up until the climactic end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Rise of the Sprite” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
