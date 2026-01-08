Author Jenisen Brushwood’s New Book, “The Keeper of the Key: The Key of Death,” Follows a Young Woman’s Journey to Bring Back Magic and a Lost Civilization to Her World
Recent release “The Keeper of the Key: The Key of Death” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jenisen Brushwood is a riveting fantasy novel that centers around Violet, a young woman who inherits a mechanical dragonfly that reveals to her hidden secrets about the history of her world, inspiring her to set out and bring back magic and creativity to the realm.
Mocksville, NC, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jenisen Brushwood, a loving wife and mother, as well as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, has completed her new book, “The Keeper of the Key: The Key of Death”: a captivating tale of a young woman’s journey to uncover the secrets of the forgotten Utolian people and the magic that was erased from her world.
A dedicated individual with a heart full of stories and creativity, Jenisen Brushwood served in the United States Marine Corps, demonstrating resilience, honor, and unwavering commitment. She then applied her meticulous skills and analytical mind in the technology sector, holding a bachelor of science in information technology. Beyond her professional life, Brushwood embraced the world of art in all its vibrant forms—whether through painting vivid canvases, crafting compelling narratives, or creating culinary masterpieces in the kitchen. Her artistic journey was fueled by an insatiable curiosity and an enduring passion for self-expression.
“In the mystical tale ‘The Keeper of the Key,’ the story follows Violet Sage, a resilient woman from Black Mountain, a place rich in history and mystery,” writes Brushwood. “Violet, a former member of the Unified Front Forces, now leads a seemingly ordinary life, working in the technology field and cherishing her creative passions. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she inherits Freya, a mechanical dragonfly with AI capabilities, from her late friend Coel Grady.
“Freya revealed long-forgotten secrets about the world, including the existence of the Utolians, an ancient race linked to magic and creativity, erased from history by the Unified Front Forces. Their quest for uniformity used the Key of Death to strip the world of its magic, reducing the Utolians to mere shadows. Freya and Violet embarked on a journey to uncover the Key of Death, restore magic, and bring back the lost wonders of their world.
“Guided by vivid dreams and the ‘Book of Secrets,’ they ventured into hidden chambers and faced the spectral remnants of the Utolians. Each step deepened their understanding of the key’s power and the balance it once brought. Violet’s determination and Freya’s unwavering support propelled them forward, making both friends and enemies along the way, unraveling the mysteries of their world and challenging the very fabric of their society.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jenisen Brushwood’s enthralling tale is a captivating blend of fantasy and adventure, exploring themes of loss, resilience, and the quest for truth. As Violet and her friends delve deeper into the mystery, they discover that the true magic lies not just in restoring what was lost but in awakening the creative spirit within themselves and their world. But will they manage to discover the Key of Death and the lost secrets of the Utolians before the United Front Forces put an end to their journey?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Keeper of the Key: The Key of Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
A dedicated individual with a heart full of stories and creativity, Jenisen Brushwood served in the United States Marine Corps, demonstrating resilience, honor, and unwavering commitment. She then applied her meticulous skills and analytical mind in the technology sector, holding a bachelor of science in information technology. Beyond her professional life, Brushwood embraced the world of art in all its vibrant forms—whether through painting vivid canvases, crafting compelling narratives, or creating culinary masterpieces in the kitchen. Her artistic journey was fueled by an insatiable curiosity and an enduring passion for self-expression.
“In the mystical tale ‘The Keeper of the Key,’ the story follows Violet Sage, a resilient woman from Black Mountain, a place rich in history and mystery,” writes Brushwood. “Violet, a former member of the Unified Front Forces, now leads a seemingly ordinary life, working in the technology field and cherishing her creative passions. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she inherits Freya, a mechanical dragonfly with AI capabilities, from her late friend Coel Grady.
“Freya revealed long-forgotten secrets about the world, including the existence of the Utolians, an ancient race linked to magic and creativity, erased from history by the Unified Front Forces. Their quest for uniformity used the Key of Death to strip the world of its magic, reducing the Utolians to mere shadows. Freya and Violet embarked on a journey to uncover the Key of Death, restore magic, and bring back the lost wonders of their world.
“Guided by vivid dreams and the ‘Book of Secrets,’ they ventured into hidden chambers and faced the spectral remnants of the Utolians. Each step deepened their understanding of the key’s power and the balance it once brought. Violet’s determination and Freya’s unwavering support propelled them forward, making both friends and enemies along the way, unraveling the mysteries of their world and challenging the very fabric of their society.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jenisen Brushwood’s enthralling tale is a captivating blend of fantasy and adventure, exploring themes of loss, resilience, and the quest for truth. As Violet and her friends delve deeper into the mystery, they discover that the true magic lies not just in restoring what was lost but in awakening the creative spirit within themselves and their world. But will they manage to discover the Key of Death and the lost secrets of the Utolians before the United Front Forces put an end to their journey?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Keeper of the Key: The Key of Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories