Author Jenisen Brushwood’s New Book, “The Keeper of the Key: The Key of Death,” Follows a Young Woman’s Journey to Bring Back Magic and a Lost Civilization to Her World

Recent release “The Keeper of the Key: The Key of Death” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jenisen Brushwood is a riveting fantasy novel that centers around Violet, a young woman who inherits a mechanical dragonfly that reveals to her hidden secrets about the history of her world, inspiring her to set out and bring back magic and creativity to the realm.