Author Jeffery Baker’s New Book, "The Black Rose," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Billionaire Who Longs to be Freed of His Troubled Past in Order to Start Over
Recent release "The Black Rose" from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffery Baker is a compelling tale that follows a successful billionaire who wants to be free of his dark and dangerous past when he meets the love of his life. But as he tries to build a new, honest life, a shadowy figure continues to pull him back into the darkness.
Olive Branch, MS, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jeffery Baker, a husband, father, entrepreneur, nurse, and martial arts instructor and studio owner, has completed his new book, "The Black Rose": a riveting and potent story of a billionaire unable to escape his dark past in order to truly be with the one he loves and start anew.
“A successful billionaire with a troubled past meets a warm and energetic girl,” writes Baker. “He falls in love, and all he wants is to be with her. With his fortune tied to the mob, he finds troubled waters that he must navigate to keep from losing it all while seeking a path that will lead him to true happiness with the woman he loves.
“A dangerous and dark figure lurks in the background and will not allow him to leave the dark past he so wishes to leave behind. His jaded ex-lover is consumed with seducing him back—not only to a life he has tried so desperately to leave but also to her.
“He realizes that his only way out is to make painful choices and play a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the Black Rose.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffery Baker’s captivating story is inspired by the painful experience of battling a lifelong addiction to alcohol, which the author faced before sobering up in September of 2024. Understanding the real-life struggle of addiction, Baker created this story to help others who may be facing a similar battle, helping them to see that there is always hope for victory over their own personal Black Rose.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Black Rose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
