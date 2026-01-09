Author Jeffery Baker’s New Book, "The Black Rose," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Billionaire Who Longs to be Freed of His Troubled Past in Order to Start Over

Recent release "The Black Rose" from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffery Baker is a compelling tale that follows a successful billionaire who wants to be free of his dark and dangerous past when he meets the love of his life. But as he tries to build a new, honest life, a shadowy figure continues to pull him back into the darkness.