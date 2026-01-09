P. L. Seebode’s New Book, “A Note of Betrayal: Lucky Aces Book 1 - Clay and Lynne,” is a Gripping Tale of a Blossoming Romance Between a Navy SEAL and a Woman on the Run
El Dorado Hills, CA, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author P. L. Seebode, a loving wife and mother who work has worked as a legislative analyst, then manager, operational project manager, and retail store owner, has completed her most recent book, “A Note of Betrayal: Lucky Aces Book 1 - Clay and Lynne”: a compelling novel that centers around a young woman who is on the run from her former business manager, only to find herself falling in love at the most unexpected moment with a Navy SEAL.
“Romance is the last thing Lynne Walton needs in her life. On the run from her unscrupulous manager and traitorous fellow lead singer in her band, Southern Belle, she must hide until her singing contract expires,” writes Seebode. “Both men will do anything to make her sign another contract to continue making millions off of her songs and singing. She wants freedom to choose the songs she sings and writes. Disguised, she sings in a bar catering to the military. Onstage, she spots him wearing a cowboy hat with a slightly lopsided smile. She cannot get involved with the handsome military man.
“Clay ‘Mustang’ Rolariat sips on a beer in his favorite San Diego bar with his SEAL Team, the Lucky Aces. The woman onstage has been the star of his dreams for months, but she won’t acknowledge his existence. So far his good looks have no impact on the beautiful singer. Losing a bet to a teammate, he must sing during karaoke night, which Lynne emcees.
“After one night together, sparks fly between the two. Neither have time for relationships. Taking them both by surprise, they try to manage their growing feelings. But love can’t be managed.”
Published by Fulton Books, P. L. Seebode’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Clay and Lynne’s story to overcome countless challenges, from blackmailing to kidnapping. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Note of Betrayal: Lucky Aces Book 1 - Clay and Lynne” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Note of Betrayal: Lucky Aces Book 1 - Clay and Lynne” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
