Steven Rother’s New Book, “ICEHOUSE: Two Journeys of Self-Discovery: A Historical Novel,” is a Poignant & Thought-Provoking Tale of One Man’s Transformative Life Journey
South Orange, NJ, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven Rother, who graduated from Rutgers Law School in 1966 and has been practicing law in New Jersey since, has completed his most recent book, “ICEHOUSE: Two Journeys of Self-Discovery: A Historical Novel”: a compelling novel that follows the transformative journey of a young lawyer whose personal and professional struggles leave him with a new outlook and worldview.
“This 1980s historical novel takes you from the Big Apple to Quebec Canada and the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, ending with a phone call to South Orange, New Jersey,” writes Rother. “The leading character is a young lawyer, who encounters several famous figures and seeks to defend his cousin charged with murder. Along that journey he discovers who his biological father really was, and the existence of a half-brother. Through this self-awareness odyssey, he came to love a Black woman and overcame his abhorrence of gay folks, both men and women.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Rother’s book is a powerful and engaging tale that will transport readers as they follow along on this journey of change and acceptance. Expertly paced and character-driven, ICEHOUSE: Two Journeys of Self-Discovery: A Historical Novel” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “ICEHOUSE: Two Journeys of Self-Discovery: A Historical Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
