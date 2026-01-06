P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Tammy L. Mclaughlin a VIP for Winter 2026
Reeds Spring, MO, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tammy L. McLaughlin of Reeds Spring, Missouri has been named a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious honor acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare and recovery services. McLaughlin will be included in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields.
About Tammy L. McLaughlin
Tammy L. McLaughlin is the owner and director of Stone County Recovery Center and housing. With 12 years in recovery and credentials as a certified peer specialist (CPS), she’s played a key role in founding multiple recovery centers, including Stone County’s own facility, which she launched in 2020.
Her journey through Stone County’s treatment court program in 2015 has shaped her philosophy and work- she now leads efforts in coaching, counseling, and providing vital community services. This spring she opened the first of ten tiny homes dedicated to Recovery Housing in Stone County.
McLaughlin’s ongoing commitment to helping others has earned her several awards, such as Table Rock Lake’s Chamber of Commerce Award for Service to the Community, the Hometown Hero Award in 2021, Volunteer of the Year in 2022, and a Proclamation for Meritorious Achievement from the Missouri House of Representatives. P.O.W.E.R. has also recognized her previously as a VIP for Spring 2025.
In her free time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her significant other she is deeply committed to her faith and in her own recovery she has rebuilt her relationships with her family
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Tammy L. McLaughlin
Tammy L. McLaughlin is the owner and director of Stone County Recovery Center and housing. With 12 years in recovery and credentials as a certified peer specialist (CPS), she’s played a key role in founding multiple recovery centers, including Stone County’s own facility, which she launched in 2020.
Her journey through Stone County’s treatment court program in 2015 has shaped her philosophy and work- she now leads efforts in coaching, counseling, and providing vital community services. This spring she opened the first of ten tiny homes dedicated to Recovery Housing in Stone County.
McLaughlin’s ongoing commitment to helping others has earned her several awards, such as Table Rock Lake’s Chamber of Commerce Award for Service to the Community, the Hometown Hero Award in 2021, Volunteer of the Year in 2022, and a Proclamation for Meritorious Achievement from the Missouri House of Representatives. P.O.W.E.R. has also recognized her previously as a VIP for Spring 2025.
In her free time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her significant other she is deeply committed to her faith and in her own recovery she has rebuilt her relationships with her family
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories