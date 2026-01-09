Michael Wilson’s New Book, "Second Sight: A Paramedic Story," Follows a Fledgling EMT Who Must Find His Own Path in Life with the Help of Mentors and Friends
Gary, IN, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Wilson has completed his most recent book, “Second Sight: A Paramedic Story”: a stirring tale of an EMT named Jordan who must discover his voice and find his way while grappling with the struggles of his career in serving and helping others.
Author Michael Wilson began his career in the fire department as a young volunteer. He became interested in EMS when a local politician offered him a job as an ambulance driver, and he earned his EMT basic shortly after that. Later, he earned his paramedic certification in 1995, and views it as a privilege and honor to help those in need during their health crisis.
“‘Second Sight’ is the fictitious journey of an up-and-coming emergency medical technician who is finding a voice in life with the added unique ability to see ghosts when nobody else can see them,” writes Wilson. “It’s a secret part of the journey of finding the voice of life, with the bonding and growth of friends, team members, and trusted mentors. The struggle is apparent but results in a satisfaction that sustains the voice we find in our career choices and personal struggles.
“The character of Jordan is written with the intention that the reader enters the Holodeck of the starship in their mind, and they view the protagonist in their own way. The secondary element of Terrance is intended to be one or the other of the ego or id. In life, we make choices. Terrence is a completion and advocate in the discussion within our mind as to decisions of life in the struggle as we go. There are no secrets that we keep from ourselves.
“The mentors are spread throughout the narrative and fill in moments and even longevity of growth in choices we make in the lifesaving struggles of the chaotic life.
“Jordan’s voice is what Jordan finds.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Wilson’s book is a deeply personal and emotionally candid series that will resonate with readers of all walks of life, specifically other fellow paramedics, as they follow along on Jordan’s journey to find himself amidst the chaos and trials of his job.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “Second Sight: A Paramedic Story” will keep the pages turning, delivering a poignant and moving look into the life of those who sacrifice everything to save those in need.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Second Sight: A Paramedic Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
