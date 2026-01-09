Michaux Raine’s New Book, "The Backwoods," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows One Man’s Search for the Truth After Being Implicated in the Death of a Crime Kingpin’s Son
New Smyrna Beach, FL, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michaux Raine, who resides in New Smyrna Beach, Florida has completed his most recent book, “The Backwoods”: a riveting novel that centers around Mason Cartwright, a man who is marked for death after he is suspected for being involved in the killing of a crime boss’s son, leading him on a journey to find out the truth behind what happened before it’s too late.
A native of Southwest Virginia, author Michaux Raine rediscovered his love of writing after working for thirty years in science and technology roles across the globe. When not in front of his computer, the author can be found at the beach, on the golf course, or searching for the perfect margarita.
“Deep in the rugged backwoods of Bennett County, Virginia, Mason Cartwright had it all—looks; money; a thriving business with his father, Sheridan; and a beautiful wife, Noelle,” shares Raine. “But one fateful night, eighteen months ago, everything was taken away. Sheridan and Noelle were killed on a snow-slick road, and Mason drowned his grief in the bottom of a bottle, shutting out the world.”
“Then after another evening of blackout drinking, Mason wakes up battered, bruised, and blank on the details of what happened. That same night, a local hothead, Jeremy Clements, turns up dead. Deep in his gut, Mason fears the worst—that he played a role in Jeremy’s murder.
“He knows he has little time to uncover the truth before Jeremy’s father, Ezra Clements, a ruthless kingpin of backwoods crime, comes hunting for answers. Ezra commands a shadowy army of moonshiners and drug runners hidden in the mountains, and he’ll stop at nothing to avenge his son’s death—or protect his empire.
“With his best friend, Sheriff Jimmy Robertson, by his side, Mason races against the clock to piece together what really happened. But as tensions ignite and secrets unravel, one thing is certain—if Mason doesn’t find the truth fast, Bennett County will burn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michaux Raine’s book is a heart-pounding tale of murder, vengeance, and the violent underbelly of Appalachia—a world few outsiders ever see.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Backwoods” is a non-stop thrill ride that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Backwoods” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
A native of Southwest Virginia, author Michaux Raine rediscovered his love of writing after working for thirty years in science and technology roles across the globe. When not in front of his computer, the author can be found at the beach, on the golf course, or searching for the perfect margarita.
“Deep in the rugged backwoods of Bennett County, Virginia, Mason Cartwright had it all—looks; money; a thriving business with his father, Sheridan; and a beautiful wife, Noelle,” shares Raine. “But one fateful night, eighteen months ago, everything was taken away. Sheridan and Noelle were killed on a snow-slick road, and Mason drowned his grief in the bottom of a bottle, shutting out the world.”
“Then after another evening of blackout drinking, Mason wakes up battered, bruised, and blank on the details of what happened. That same night, a local hothead, Jeremy Clements, turns up dead. Deep in his gut, Mason fears the worst—that he played a role in Jeremy’s murder.
“He knows he has little time to uncover the truth before Jeremy’s father, Ezra Clements, a ruthless kingpin of backwoods crime, comes hunting for answers. Ezra commands a shadowy army of moonshiners and drug runners hidden in the mountains, and he’ll stop at nothing to avenge his son’s death—or protect his empire.
“With his best friend, Sheriff Jimmy Robertson, by his side, Mason races against the clock to piece together what really happened. But as tensions ignite and secrets unravel, one thing is certain—if Mason doesn’t find the truth fast, Bennett County will burn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michaux Raine’s book is a heart-pounding tale of murder, vengeance, and the violent underbelly of Appalachia—a world few outsiders ever see.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Backwoods” is a non-stop thrill ride that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Backwoods” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories