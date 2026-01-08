Gary J. Davis’s Newly Released "Alright, Dear Lord, Heal Me Your Way" is a Heartfelt Memoir Detailing One Man’s Journey from Mental Illness to Wellness Through Faith
“Alright, Dear Lord, Heal Me Your Way: The Mental Illness Journey of Gary J. Davis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary J. Davis is a candid and uplifting story of perseverance, spiritual growth, and hope. In this book, Davis shares how he overcame decades of mental health struggles by trusting in God’s guidance, encouraging readers facing similar challenges.
Fayetteville, NC, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Alright, Dear Lord, Heal Me Your Way: The Mental Illness Journey of Gary J. Davis”: a powerful and inspirational memoir that chronicles one man’s decades-long battle with mental illness and his path to healing through faith. “Alright, Dear Lord, Heal Me Your Way: The Mental Illness Journey of Gary J. Davis” is the creation of published author, Gary J. Davis, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a devoted Christian and church elder who has faced mental illness for over 45 years. Through his faith in Jesus Christ, he enjoys a stable and fulfilling life and hopes to inspire others to embrace God. In his book, Gary shares his journey with mental illness and wellness, offering encouragement and hope to readers.
Davis shares, “I started having mental problems at the age of eighteen, and now I am sixty-nine years old. I had to leave my job because of mental problems. I sought help from a psychiatrist, who told me he did not see anything wrong with me after taking some psychiatric tests. I knew, however, that something was wrong with me mentally. Things got worse, and I began to experience depression as a result of the psychiatric problems.
I became a Christian, and things got worse instead of better. Eventually, I stopped going to church and just stayed home to myself. I began to isolate myself from society. Ultimately, I ended up in a mental health treatment center. I was put on medications, and I became very deceived about taking my meds. I would only take my medications as I chose to, and not as my doctor prescribed. I ended up going to five or six mental health facilities, all because I did things my stubborn way, for years.
Finally, I came to the conclusion that doing things my way was not working out, after many years of denial and foolishness. Today, after many years of mental wellness, I can honestly say I have a mental illness, but my mental illness does not have me, giving all the glory to God. I finally asked God to heal me His way, and He did just that, and I praise Him with gratitude. Hallelujah!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary J. Davis’s new book is a testament to faith, perseverance, and the transformative power of trusting God in the midst of life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Alright, Dear Lord, Heal Me Your Way: The Mental Illness Journey of Gary J. Davis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Alright, Dear Lord, Heal Me Your Way: The Mental Illness Journey of Gary J. Davis”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
