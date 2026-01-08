Gary J. Davis’s Newly Released "Alright, Dear Lord, Heal Me Your Way" is a Heartfelt Memoir Detailing One Man’s Journey from Mental Illness to Wellness Through Faith

“Alright, Dear Lord, Heal Me Your Way: The Mental Illness Journey of Gary J. Davis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary J. Davis is a candid and uplifting story of perseverance, spiritual growth, and hope. In this book, Davis shares how he overcame decades of mental health struggles by trusting in God’s guidance, encouraging readers facing similar challenges.