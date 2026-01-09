Deanna Koch’s Newly Released "Prairie Gold" is a Captivating Historical Romance of Faith, Hope, and Prairie Life
“Prairie Gold” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanna Koch is a rich and emotionally layered tale set in 1930s Alberta, following two young lives shaped by hardship, hope, and God’s guiding hand. Koch blends history, romance, and faith into a story that honors the legacies of prairie families and the communities that shaped them.
New York, NY, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Prairie Gold”: a sweeping and expressive Christian historical novel that explores the intertwined journeys of two young people learning to trust God. “Prairie Gold” is the creation of published author, Deanna Koch, an Alberta-born writer with a deep passion for faith, farming, and family. She is dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of small towns, homesteads, and pioneer life, highlighting both the hardships and blessings of simpler times while reflecting her Christian faith through her writing.
Koch shares, “Amid simpler days and changing winds, Edith Anne dreams of independence. She longs to make her own choices and escape the rules and expectations of her small town’s society, but when her world falls apart, she finds herself tied to Bad Heart in a way she couldn’t have ever imagined. Will she be able to overcome the fears that plague her past and future?
In the late 1930s, Ben is focused on establishing himself as a rancher in Alberta. His family has worked hard to make a home and a life here, and Ben intends to build a legacy, but his trajectory alters when Edith comes into his life. Will he be able to break through her walls and teach her that she is worthy of love? When World War II calls, will their uncertain relationship survive it?
Will they be able to overcome the scars of the past and let God’s eternal love become the center of their relationship?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Koch’s new book offers readers a vivid portrait of prairie life, young dreams challenged by harsh realities, and a tender romance grounded in faith. Koch’s narrative invites readers into a world shaped by family bonds, community strength, and the timeless truth that God weaves beauty from every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “Prairie Gold” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prairie Gold”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
