Deanna Koch’s Newly Released "Prairie Gold" is a Captivating Historical Romance of Faith, Hope, and Prairie Life

“Prairie Gold” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanna Koch is a rich and emotionally layered tale set in 1930s Alberta, following two young lives shaped by hardship, hope, and God’s guiding hand. Koch blends history, romance, and faith into a story that honors the legacies of prairie families and the communities that shaped them.