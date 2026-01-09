Apostle Larry Tyrone Owens and Evangelist Bubinea Deborah Owens’s Newly Released "What Was in the Cup?" is a Compelling Biblical Study on Communion
“What Was in the Cup?: Wine/Grape Juice/Water” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Larry Tyrone Owens and Coauthor Evangelist Bubinea Deborah Owens offers readers a careful examination of Scripture to uncover the true meaning behind what Jesus presented to His disciples during the Last Supper.
Schwenksville, PA, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “What Was in the Cup?: Wine/Grape Juice/Water”: an in-depth exploration of the spiritual symbolism within the Lord’s Supper. “What Was in the Cup?: Wine/Grape Juice/Water” is the creation of published author, Apostle Larry Tyrone Owens, and Coauthor Evangelist Bubinea Deborah Owens.
Larry was born in 1948 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Eisenhower Area High School in 1966. He graduated from Pierce Junior College and then proceeded on to LaSalle University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. His love toward God was very strong at a very young age. He became a member of the House of God Church. There was a call on his life from God to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. He pursued his calling by studying God’s Word. He attended Gratz Hebrew College in Philadelphia. His desire was to learn the original language in which the Old Testament was written so that he would get a better understanding and be able to interpret the Word correctly. Larry served as a deacon and an assistant pastor and currently serves as senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle House of Prayer in Norristown, Pennsylvania..
Owens and Owens share, “What Was in the Cup? will help you get a clearer understanding of what Christ was instructing his disciples at the Last Supper. We must know that Jesus always spoke in parables throughout his ministry, which in turn would help us understand the spiritual significance of his teachings. Throughout the Christian world, there have been and still are a variety of interpretations on this subject. For those who use wine for communion, a question should arise among the believers: Why would God use an element or substance that he spoke of in a derogatory manner as harmful to the soul—and was also forbidden to partake of when entering into the holy place—to represent his life? I thank God for revealing his truth. This book will help unfold the mystery of what really was in the cup that would bring remembrance of his death and suffering. The scripture says, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.” We know that many left Jesus because they didn’t understand the spiritual significance of his words, such as “Eat my flesh” and “Drink my blood.” They interpreted his words literally and not spiritually.
So many follow tradition rather than searching for truth. Thank God for revealing the truth and understanding of his Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Larry Tyrone Owens Coauthor Evangelist Bubinea Deborah Owens’s new book encourages believers to examine the Word of God more deeply and reconsider long-held traditions in light of biblical truth.
Consumers can purchase “What Was in the Cup?: Wine/Grape Juice/Water” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Was in the Cup?: Wine/Grape Juice/Water”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Larry was born in 1948 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Eisenhower Area High School in 1966. He graduated from Pierce Junior College and then proceeded on to LaSalle University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. His love toward God was very strong at a very young age. He became a member of the House of God Church. There was a call on his life from God to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. He pursued his calling by studying God’s Word. He attended Gratz Hebrew College in Philadelphia. His desire was to learn the original language in which the Old Testament was written so that he would get a better understanding and be able to interpret the Word correctly. Larry served as a deacon and an assistant pastor and currently serves as senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle House of Prayer in Norristown, Pennsylvania..
Owens and Owens share, “What Was in the Cup? will help you get a clearer understanding of what Christ was instructing his disciples at the Last Supper. We must know that Jesus always spoke in parables throughout his ministry, which in turn would help us understand the spiritual significance of his teachings. Throughout the Christian world, there have been and still are a variety of interpretations on this subject. For those who use wine for communion, a question should arise among the believers: Why would God use an element or substance that he spoke of in a derogatory manner as harmful to the soul—and was also forbidden to partake of when entering into the holy place—to represent his life? I thank God for revealing his truth. This book will help unfold the mystery of what really was in the cup that would bring remembrance of his death and suffering. The scripture says, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.” We know that many left Jesus because they didn’t understand the spiritual significance of his words, such as “Eat my flesh” and “Drink my blood.” They interpreted his words literally and not spiritually.
So many follow tradition rather than searching for truth. Thank God for revealing the truth and understanding of his Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Larry Tyrone Owens Coauthor Evangelist Bubinea Deborah Owens’s new book encourages believers to examine the Word of God more deeply and reconsider long-held traditions in light of biblical truth.
Consumers can purchase “What Was in the Cup?: Wine/Grape Juice/Water” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Was in the Cup?: Wine/Grape Juice/Water”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories