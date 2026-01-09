Apostle Larry Tyrone Owens and Evangelist Bubinea Deborah Owens’s Newly Released "What Was in the Cup?" is a Compelling Biblical Study on Communion

“What Was in the Cup?: Wine/Grape Juice/Water” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Larry Tyrone Owens and Coauthor Evangelist Bubinea Deborah Owens offers readers a careful examination of Scripture to uncover the true meaning behind what Jesus presented to His disciples during the Last Supper.