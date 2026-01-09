Leon Dockery’s Newly Released "Fiery Furnace" is a Stirring True-to-Life Reflection on Faith, Family, and Perseverance Amid Systemic Injustice

“Fiery Furnace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leon Dockery is a powerful narrative exploring a family’s multigenerational battle against racial and economic oppression in New York City, framed through the enduring strength of faith and community.