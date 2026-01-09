Leon Dockery’s Newly Released "Fiery Furnace" is a Stirring True-to-Life Reflection on Faith, Family, and Perseverance Amid Systemic Injustice
“Fiery Furnace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leon Dockery is a powerful narrative exploring a family’s multigenerational battle against racial and economic oppression in New York City, framed through the enduring strength of faith and community.
Nakina, NC, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Fiery Furnace”: a compelling blend of memoir, social commentary, and biblical parallel, revealing the Dockery family’s courageous stand against corruption, redlining, and the systemic forces that sought to erase their legacy. “Fiery Furnace” is the creation of published author, Leon Dockery, who was born in 1948, in Spout Springs, North Carolina, and is one of four sons of Thomas and Algia Dockery. Deeply shaped by his small-town upbringing, he embraces a lifelong commitment to community. Over the years, he has thrived as a father of three with his wife Doris, a pastor (2004–2016), a poet and author of Christian fiction, a mathematics professor, and a gospel performer, roles he calls his “P’s of endurance” in service to humanity.
Dockery shares, “Three brothers go to New York in search of opportunity. They find themselves thrown into a place foreign to their upbringing yet try to hold on to the morals and values they possess.
The city will demand they give up these values, just as the Hebrew Boys were challenged as being taken away from Jerusalem to live as Babylonians.
There would be one within the presence of the king’s court to develop the skills to fight for their survival under the oppression of racism within the real estate world, finally exposing redlining, gentrification, and bank modification defrauding that has led to the near eradication of the Black community in Brooklyn to be inundated by Whites.
They are telling their story as one of a story of thousands who have lost their properties to a court system of lawyers and judges who work for the king.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leon Dockery’s new book draws from scripture, particularly the story of the Hebrew Boys in the Book of Daniel, to present a modern-day account of endurance, faith, and resistance in the face of fiery trials. Both deeply personal and socially conscious, Dockery’s work highlights how faith and unity can bring light to the darkest furnaces of injustice.
Consumers can purchase “Fiery Furnace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fiery Furnace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
