Author Marion Pearlman’s New Book, "The Game That Never Ended," is a Compelling Novel That Follows an Entrepreneur Who Finds Himself Haunted by the Games of His Past

Recent release “The Game That Never Ended” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marion Pearlman is a captivating tale that centers around a handsome entrepreneur who believes he has found the love of his dreams, only to find himself facing the consequences of the games he once played with others. Desperate to break free, he must learn to place his trust and loyalties in the one person he loves.