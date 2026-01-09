Author Marion Pearlman’s New Book, "The Game That Never Ended," is a Compelling Novel That Follows an Entrepreneur Who Finds Himself Haunted by the Games of His Past
Recent release “The Game That Never Ended” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marion Pearlman is a captivating tale that centers around a handsome entrepreneur who believes he has found the love of his dreams, only to find himself facing the consequences of the games he once played with others. Desperate to break free, he must learn to place his trust and loyalties in the one person he loves.
Orangevale, CA, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marion Pearlman, a wife and mother of two adventurous children who enjoys writing, cooking, networking, hair and beauty, people, and God, has completed her new book, “The Game That Never Ended”: a stirring tale of an entrepreneur who must learn the error of his ways if he hopes to escape the errors of his past and find the happiness and love he truly craves.
Pearlman writes, “A handsome entrepreneur becomes involved in the love affair of his dreams. Everything seems perfect until he realizes that the games he played have come back to haunt him. The only way to make things right is to place all his loyalty and trust in the person he calls his love. But do we always follow what our hearts tell us?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Marion Pearlman’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on this riveting tale of trust, loyalty, forgiveness, and growth. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Game That Never Ended” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Game That Never Ended" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
