Blue Williams Merges with Heard & Medack, Continuing to Expand Legal Presence
Blue Williams, LLC and Houston’s Heard & Medack announced a merger effective January 1, 2026, expanding Blue Williams’ Texas presence. Heard & Medack attorneys join the Blue Williams Houston office, strengthening trial capabilities and service offerings statewide. The merger adds seasoned litigators Joe Heard and David Medack to the Houston team, enhancing the firm’s capacity to handle complex litigation across multiple practice areas.
Houston, TX, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blue Williams, LLC, a Louisiana-based law firm with offices in New Orleans, Mandeville, Houston, and San Antonio, and Houston’s Heard & Medack today announced the merger of their firms, effective January 1, 2026.
As part of the merger, the attorneys of Heard & Medack will join the Blue Williams Houston office, expanding the firm’s growing presence in Texas. The combination strengthens Blue Williams’ trial capabilities in the region and enhances the breadth of services available to clients throughout the state.
The merger adds respected trial attorneys Joe Heard and David Medack to an already experienced group of litigators led by Steve Reilley, Managing Partner of the firm’s Houston office. The expanded team provides clients across Texas with a broader scope of services and increased capacity to handle complex litigation matters.
Blue Williams’ Texas practice offers representation in a wide range of areas, including premises liability, construction litigation, trucking and automobile litigation, products liability, maritime litigation, and medical malpractice litigation.
This strategic merger reflects Blue Williams’ continued commitment to growth in Texas and to delivering high-quality trial advocacy and client-focused legal services across the region.
About Blue Williams, LLC
Founded in Louisiana, Blue Williams, LLC is a full-service trial law firm representing clients across the Gulf South and Texas. With offices in New Orleans, Mandeville, Houston, and San Antonio, the firm handles complex civil litigation at both the trial and appellate levels. Blue Williams is known for its experienced trial lawyers, strategic advocacy, and commitment to delivering practical, results-driven legal solutions for its clients.
www.bluewilliams.com
Contact
Melissa Daigle
(713) 658-0880
www.bluewilliams.com
