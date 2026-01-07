Ontarios.co Expands 24/7 Emergency Towing Coverage Across the Entire Greater Toronto Area
Ontarios.co has expanded its 24/7 emergency towing network to cover all cities and towns across the Greater Toronto Area. Drivers can now access fast, reliable towing and roadside assistance anywhere in the GTA with instant phone or SMS dispatch.
Toronto, Canada, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ontarios.co, Ontario’s growing emergency services network, is proud to announce that its 24/7 emergency towing service now covers all cities and towns across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This expansion ensures faster response times and reliable roadside assistance for drivers wherever they are in the region.
With this update, Ontarios.co now provides towing and roadside support across Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Aurora, Newmarket, Caledon, and surrounding GTA communities.
“Our goal has always been simple: when drivers need help, help should be nearby,” said a spokesperson for Ontarios.co. “By expanding full GTA coverage, we’re making sure no driver is left waiting during an emergency—day or night.”
Comprehensive 24/7 Towing Services
Ontarios.co connects drivers with licensed, insured, and verified towing professionals for:
Emergency towing (accidents & breakdowns)
Flatbed towing
Highway towing (including major GTA highways)
Vehicle lockout assistance
Boosting and battery services
Accident recovery
Short and long-distance towing
All service requests are routed instantly by phone or SMS, ensuring quick dispatch to the nearest available towing operator.
Built for Speed, Safety, and Reliability
Unlike traditional directories, Ontarios.co operates as a real-time emergency service network, prioritizing urgency, location accuracy, and driver safety. The platform matches drivers with towing providers already active in their area, reducing delays and uncertainty during stressful situations.
Serving Drivers and Supporting Local Businesses
This GTA-wide expansion also opens new opportunities for local towing companies to join Ontarios.co’s emergency leads program, which provides verified, exclusive emergency calls without long-term contracts or upfront advertising commitments.
About Ontarios.co
Ontarios.co is a digital emergency services platform connecting Ontario residents with trusted local providers across towing, locksmith, plumbing, electrical, roofing, and other urgent home and vehicle services. The platform is designed to deliver fast help when it matters most.
For emergency towing or roadside assistance in the GTA, visit:ontarios.co/towing
For towing companies interested in joining the network, visit:
ontarios.co/become-pro
Contact
David Ben
647-560-5121
