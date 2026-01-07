2025 Survey Reveals Widespread Pay Gaps for Therapists Across Practice Settings
A new 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey reveals consistent pay gaps across therapy settings. Therapists reported earning $20,000–$40,000 less than what they believe reflects fair compensation. Associate therapists experienced the largest gaps. Findings align with national workforce data and point to structural issues in compensation models.
Marietta, GA, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A newly released 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey highlights persistent compensation gaps across the mental health workforce, showing that therapists in a wide range of settings report earning significantly less than what they believe reflects fair pay for their role.
The survey, conducted by Cultivate Care, analyzed self-reported compensation data from therapists working in private practice, community mental health, hospital and residential programs, and embedded or corporate behavioral health roles. Findings point to structural patterns in how therapist compensation is designed, rather than individual dissatisfaction or unrealistic expectations.
Key findings from the survey include:
Therapists across settings consistently reported a gap of approximately $20,000 to $40,000 between current pay and what they believe reflects fair compensation.
Associate and provisionally licensed therapists experienced the largest compensation gaps, even when clinical hours were comparable to fully licensed peers.
Fully licensed therapists showed meaningful pay variation by setting, with solo private practice earning the highest averages and community-based roles earning the lowest.
Embedded and integrated behavioral health roles showed closer alignment between current pay and perceived value than many traditional therapy models.
The survey findings align with national workforce research showing that therapist pay lags behind education level, workload, and clinical responsibility. According to national labor data and workforce reports, compensation challenges are closely tied to burnout, turnover, and staffing instability across the mental health field.
The full analysis includes comparisons to national therapist salary data, breakdowns by setting and license level, and recommendations for more transparent and sustainable compensation frameworks.
The complete results of the 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey are available at: https://www.wecultivatecare.com/therapist-pay-project-results
About Cultivate Care
Cultivate Care works at the intersection of mental health care, healthcare systems, and workforce design. The organization focuses on transparent compensation frameworks, integrated behavioral health models, and practical strategies to support sustainable, ethical mental health care.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Uhles
Cultivate Care
The survey, conducted by Cultivate Care, analyzed self-reported compensation data from therapists working in private practice, community mental health, hospital and residential programs, and embedded or corporate behavioral health roles. Findings point to structural patterns in how therapist compensation is designed, rather than individual dissatisfaction or unrealistic expectations.
Key findings from the survey include:
Therapists across settings consistently reported a gap of approximately $20,000 to $40,000 between current pay and what they believe reflects fair compensation.
Associate and provisionally licensed therapists experienced the largest compensation gaps, even when clinical hours were comparable to fully licensed peers.
Fully licensed therapists showed meaningful pay variation by setting, with solo private practice earning the highest averages and community-based roles earning the lowest.
Embedded and integrated behavioral health roles showed closer alignment between current pay and perceived value than many traditional therapy models.
The survey findings align with national workforce research showing that therapist pay lags behind education level, workload, and clinical responsibility. According to national labor data and workforce reports, compensation challenges are closely tied to burnout, turnover, and staffing instability across the mental health field.
The full analysis includes comparisons to national therapist salary data, breakdowns by setting and license level, and recommendations for more transparent and sustainable compensation frameworks.
The complete results of the 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey are available at: https://www.wecultivatecare.com/therapist-pay-project-results
About Cultivate Care
Cultivate Care works at the intersection of mental health care, healthcare systems, and workforce design. The organization focuses on transparent compensation frameworks, integrated behavioral health models, and practical strategies to support sustainable, ethical mental health care.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Uhles
Cultivate Care
Contact
CultivateCareContact
Elizabeth Uhles
(678) 969-4188
wecultivatecare.com
www.elizabethuhles.com
Elizabeth Uhles
(678) 969-4188
wecultivatecare.com
www.elizabethuhles.com
Categories