Jesús Manuel Mena Garza Photography Exhibition at The Cheech
Fort Worth, TX, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 2026 Chicano Photography Exhibition at the Cheech
Several photographs by documentary photographer Jesús Manuel Mena Garza of Fort Worth, Texas, have been selected to be part of an upcoming photography exhibition at The Cheech in Riverside, California.
Jesús Garza is a photographer, artist, and cultural organizer whose work reflects his migrant farmworker heritage and engagement with the Chicano civil rights movement. While studying at San José State University, he became involved in Chicano student activism and media collectives and went on to work for Chicano film, theater, and radio organizations. He has shown his photographs at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, San Francisco; Museo Universitario Arte Contemporáneo, Mexico City; Musée d’Aquitaine, Bordeaux, France; and for the National Museum of the American Latino, Washington, DC. His work is widely published and serves as a resource for researchers, educators, and cultural institutions.
This will be the first major survey to examine the depth and the evolution of Chicana/o/x lens-based image-making over the past 60 years. Featuring some 150 works by nearly 50 U.S. Chicana/o/x artists, the exhibition moves thematically and intergenerationally, spanning early activist photographers with contemporary artists whose work builds upon this powerful legacy.
