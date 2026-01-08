SupportYourApp Launches “Customer Support 101: Building Excellence” - A New Course on Modern Customer Support
SupportYourApp has launched “Customer Support 101: Building Excellence,” a new educational course designed to help teams and professionals build customer-centric support operations by combining human expertise with AI-driven workflows.
Wilmington, DE, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SupportYourApp, a global provider of secure customer and technical support solutions, has launched a new educational course titled “Customer Support 101: Building Excellence.” The course is designed to help companies and professionals build high-performing, customer-centric support teams by combining human expertise with AI-driven tools.
Developed by SupportYourApp Academy, the course is based on the company’s 15+ years of experience delivering customer support services to over 250 clients worldwide across SaaS, fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, and other industries.
The program covers the fundamentals of modern customer support, including customer-centric mindset development, advanced soft skills, and the effective integration of AI into support workflows. The course emphasizes balancing technology with human interaction to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and operational efficiency.
“Customer support today is no longer just about resolving tickets quickly — it’s about building trust, understanding customer expectations, and using technology responsibly,” said Daria Leshchenko, CEO and Managing Partner of SupportYourApp. “This course reflects how we approach support internally: combining empathy, structured processes, and AI to create sustainable, high-quality customer experiences.”
The course includes on-demand video lectures, downloadable resources, and lifetime access. It is suitable for customer support specialists, team leads, CX managers, and businesses looking to improve their customer service operations.
By launching this course, SupportYourApp continues to expand its ecosystem beyond managed services, sharing its expertise through education and practical knowledge for teams navigating the evolving customer support landscape.
Borys Bondarenko
+1 888-959-3556
https://supportyourapp.com/customer-service-course/
