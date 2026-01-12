M. A. Moore’s Newly Released "The Perfect Tree" is a Heartwarming Christmas Tale Celebrating Kindness, Family, and the Beauty in Imperfection
“The Perfect Tree” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. A. Moore is a charming, poetic journey through a family’s search for the ideal Christmas tree, ultimately discovering that compassion and appreciation for all living things make the season truly meaningful.
San Antonio, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Perfect Tree”: a gentle and uplifting holiday story told in rhyme, inviting readers to join a family on their search for the perfect Christmas tree. “The Perfect Tree” is the creation of published author, M. A. Moore.
M. A. Moore shares, “Ah, Christmas time! It’s finally here! That special time of the year when loved ones come together and set out to find that perfect Christmas tree. This timeless poem in pictures follows the search for that perfect tree and the joy that comes with bringing the not-so-perfect tree home to celebrate it.
This poem is an homage to kindness and deference to all things living- big, small, and everything in between with a heartbeat.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. A. Moore’s new book offers readers a sweet and meaningful reminder that what makes something perfect often has little to do with appearance and everything to do with heart. With its rhythmic storytelling and gentle message about caring for creation, this charming holiday book is a wonderful choice for family reading, classroom story time, or building cherished Christmas traditions.
Consumers can purchase “The Perfect Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Perfect Tree”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
