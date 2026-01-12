Sallie Barr’s Newly Released "The Sailor and the Treasure-Seeker" is a Stirring Coming-of-Age Adventure of Loss, Courage, and Divine Purpose

“The Sailor and the Treasure-Seeker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sallie Barr is a heartfelt tale following two unlikely companions whose lives collide through tragedy and circumstance, drawing them into a dangerous journey that challenges their beliefs, their resilience, and their understanding of God’s grace.