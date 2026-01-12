Sallie Barr’s Newly Released "The Sailor and the Treasure-Seeker" is a Stirring Coming-of-Age Adventure of Loss, Courage, and Divine Purpose
“The Sailor and the Treasure-Seeker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sallie Barr is a heartfelt tale following two unlikely companions whose lives collide through tragedy and circumstance, drawing them into a dangerous journey that challenges their beliefs, their resilience, and their understanding of God’s grace.
Livingston, TN, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Sailor and the Treasure-Seeker”: a gripping and emotionally rich story that follows a grieving teenager and a mysterious wanderer as their paths converge in a perilous fight for survival and identity. “The Sailor and the Treasure-Seeker” is the creation of published author, Sallie Barr, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose early training in pottery, painting, and watercolor eventually led her to discover her true passion—writing. Now the published author of two books, one for children and this one for mature teens, she draws deeply from her own experiences raising a family and mentoring at-risk teenage girls. These experiences have shaped her belief in the vital importance of nurturing the spiritual needs of children from a young age, a purpose she views as her God-given ministry.
Sallie and her husband, Glenn, a retired journalist, now make their home in the peaceful Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee after leaving the mountains of Southern California. She credits the beauty and slower pace of Southern life for inspiring her creativity and providing rich settings for her stories. Ever passionate about storytelling, Sallie intends to keep writing for as long as inspiration continues—which she joyfully believes is limitless.
Barr shares, “Sixteen-year-old Jeremy Gladstone, orphaned by the horrific death of his mother, now lives with his grandfather Howie, a retired fisherman, over a bait-and-tackle shop near the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Forces beyond their control threaten to separate them, prompting them to hatch a dangerous plan of escape. Their desperate flight involves an old fishing boat that flounders in a sudden storm, tossing them both into the sea. Each believes the other has drowned, and now each must face their own perilous fight for survival.
Will the God in whom neither one believes intervene when all seems hopeless?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sallie Barr’s new book delivers a powerful blend of adventure, heartfelt emotion, and spiritual awakening as two broken souls search for truth, belonging, and the God they’ve struggled to trust.
Consumers can purchase “The Sailor and the Treasure-Seeker” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sailor and the Treasure-Seeker”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
