Anthony Degroot’s Newly Released "Heretical Kings" is an Exciting Christian Fantasy Adventure
“Heretical Kings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony DeGroot is a gripping tale of faith, adventure, and spiritual warfare, exploring themes of temptation, redemption, and the battle between good and evil.
Montgomery, AL, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Heretical Kings”: a captivating and thrilling Christian fantasy. “Heretical Kings” is the creation of published author, Anthony DeGroot, a former Marine who currently resides in Colorado with his family.
DeGroot shares, “The Dark Figure continues to advance toward his ultimate goal - rid Eden of the Spirit Oaks and free his master, the Great Deceiver, from Tartarus. Temptation, demons, and other mortals will stand in the way of Marcus and his companions in an attempt to hinder their progress.
What happens when a king turns his back on The Great One? What awaits the companions as they venture to the Spirit Oak inside the kingdom of Sodomorrah”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony DeGroot’s new book is a compelling installment to the “The Spirit Oak Chronicles” series.
Consumers can purchase “Heretical Kings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heretical Kings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
