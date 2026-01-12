Janet Lombard Clements’s Newly Released "One Ma Bear’s Day" is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale Celebrating the Joys and Challenges of Motherhood

“One Ma Bear’s Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Lombard Clements is a warm and engaging story that follows a devoted mother bear through a day full of antics, lessons, and love as she guides her energetic cubs. This delightful read highlights the humor, patience, and tender moments that make parenthood unforgettable.