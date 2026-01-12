Janet Lombard Clements’s Newly Released "One Ma Bear’s Day" is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale Celebrating the Joys and Challenges of Motherhood
“One Ma Bear’s Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Lombard Clements is a warm and engaging story that follows a devoted mother bear through a day full of antics, lessons, and love as she guides her energetic cubs. This delightful read highlights the humor, patience, and tender moments that make parenthood unforgettable.
New Orleans, LA, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “One Ma Bear’s Day”: a sweet and entertaining narrative that captures the lively ups and downs of caring for four spirited cubs. “One Ma Bear’s Day” is the creation of published author, Janet Lombard Clements, a single mother and grandmother who enjoys writing stories inspired by the memorable moments and interactions she has experienced throughout her life. Drawing from the people she has been blessed to encounter over the years, she creatively transforms these real-life impressions into engaging fictional narratives.
Clements shares, “This story tells about what Ma Bear has to go through on this one particular day, as she simply takes care of her four cubs. The cubs put her through all kinds of antics and scares that keep her on the edge of her nerves. But until its’ bedtime she stays constantly on the alert.
She loves the time she now spends with them, because she knows that someday they will leave her to be on their own.
But, for now, for her fond memories of them are being made.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Lombard Clements’s new book offers a playful yet heartfelt portrayal of family life, reminding readers of the treasured memories made in the everyday moments of raising children.
Consumers can purchase “One Ma Bear’s Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One Ma Bear’s Day”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Clements shares, “This story tells about what Ma Bear has to go through on this one particular day, as she simply takes care of her four cubs. The cubs put her through all kinds of antics and scares that keep her on the edge of her nerves. But until its’ bedtime she stays constantly on the alert.
She loves the time she now spends with them, because she knows that someday they will leave her to be on their own.
But, for now, for her fond memories of them are being made.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Lombard Clements’s new book offers a playful yet heartfelt portrayal of family life, reminding readers of the treasured memories made in the everyday moments of raising children.
Consumers can purchase “One Ma Bear’s Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One Ma Bear’s Day”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories