Author Inez Heller Jones’s Newly Released "They Call Me Blessed!" is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Incredible Journey of Faith Through Times of Trials
“They Call Me Blessed!: An Empty Nester's Inspirational, True Story of Prayer, Faith and Endurance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Inez Heller Jones is a compelling and poignant account that chronicles how an ordinary person, through total dependence on Christ, His Word and the power of prayer, can walk through “the Valley of the Shadow of death” and come out victorious on the other side.
New York, NY, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “They Call Me Blessed!: An Empty Nester's Inspirational, True Story of Prayer, Faith and Endurance”: a stirring true account of how the author overcame her struggles through the Lord by her side. “They Call Me Blessed!: An Empty Nester's Inspirational, True Story of Prayer, Faith and Endurance” is the creation of published author, Inez Heller Jones, a central Ohio transplant from west Michigan who holds a reputation of serving God, her family, and her community with high energy, intensity, and conviction.
Some of author Inez Heller Jones’s many accomplishments included: West Shore Christian Fellowship Trustee Board Chairman; Michigan Women’s Commission Honoree for leadership in state, business, education, government, and community service; Chairwoman of the Muskegon Heights Michigan Education Assessment Program Task Force; Muskegon County Museum Trustee; Legislative Committee Chair of the Muskegon County Black Women’s Political Caucus; and three-time candidate for the Ninety-Second District state house seat. Shortly after moving to central Ohio, Inez was elected to the Chippewill Condominium Unit Owners’ Association Board of Directors. During her fifteen-year tenure, she held a number of positions, including board president for ten years.
In “They Call Me Blessed!”, author Inez Heller Jones provides a captivating, compelling and timely story of her odyssey of faith during one of the most difficult periods of her life. In the midst of pain and confusion, Jones recounts how she found the strength to carry on and move ahead through her connection to the Lord, and her trust in His plans for her. Readers are introduced to Jones as wife, empty nester, single mom, and in-home caregiver.
The author begins her tale, “He left us. I was kneeling at the foot of the daybed in my sewing room, crying out to God and asking Him to halt this calamity in my life. I felt a touch on my shoulder. Then I heard every footstep as my husband of twenty-four and a half years walked through the house. Every sound reverberated inside me. After that, I heard the door close quietly, yet firmly. He was gone. I was alone with a God who did not seem to hear.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Inez Heller Jones’s new book will help readers facing their own painful struggles to discover how, through dependence upon Christ, His Word and the power of prayer, they too can be overcomers.
View a synopsis of “They Call Me Blessed!: An Empty Nester's Inspirational, True Story of Prayer, Faith and Endurance” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “They Call Me Blessed!: An Empty Nester's Inspirational, True Story of Prayer, Faith and Endurance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “They Call Me Blessed!: An Empty Nester's Inspirational, True Story of Prayer, Faith and Endurance”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
