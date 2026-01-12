Author Inez Heller Jones’s Newly Released "They Call Me Blessed!" is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Incredible Journey of Faith Through Times of Trials

“They Call Me Blessed!: An Empty Nester's Inspirational, True Story of Prayer, Faith and Endurance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Inez Heller Jones is a compelling and poignant account that chronicles how an ordinary person, through total dependence on Christ, His Word and the power of prayer, can walk through “the Valley of the Shadow of death” and come out victorious on the other side.