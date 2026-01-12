Indria Sanders’s Newly Released "Journey Through the Fire" is a Spiritually Charged Work That Calls Readers to Growth, Healing, and Transformation Through Faith

“Journey Through the Fire: Refining Fire for Incommunicable Glory!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Indria Sanders is an inspiring and faith-driven book that equips believers to endure trials, embrace spiritual refinement, and walk boldly into God’s purpose for their lives.