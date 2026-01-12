Indria Sanders’s Newly Released "Journey Through the Fire" is a Spiritually Charged Work That Calls Readers to Growth, Healing, and Transformation Through Faith
“Journey Through the Fire: Refining Fire for Incommunicable Glory!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Indria Sanders is an inspiring and faith-driven book that equips believers to endure trials, embrace spiritual refinement, and walk boldly into God’s purpose for their lives.
Houston, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Journey Through the Fire: Refining Fire for Incommunicable Glory!”: a compelling devotional-style work that guides readers through the spiritual process of refinement, endurance, and surrender to God’s will. “Journey Through the Fire: Refining Fire for Incommunicable Glory!” is the creation of published author, Indria Sanders.
Sanders shares, “Journey Through the Fire: Refining Fire for Incommunicable Glory! lays out a format for the fire process that part 2 digs deeper into. It is a book to empower, encourage strength, inspire, activate, and motivate you as you fight for healing, deliverance, and victory—as you fight for your assignment and your purpose, as you fight for God’s will in a posture of surrender. It’s a book that explains that all the “hell,” all the adversity, all the oppression, and all you’ve endured and are going through, isn’t for naught. Your labor isn’t in vain. Your pain has a purpose for your future. It’s needed for birthing, and God uses it for you to become.
This book will not only show you how to be postured but also equip you with the tools and understanding of posturing. It is meant to ignite a fire in the church and tear down false perceptions of what it means to be Christlike by teaching you what being Christlike is. It exalts Christ and charges you to yield to the will of God. This book is life changing and will charge you to do life God’s way. It will charge you to live by God’s standards. It pushes edification in Christ for the benefit of His kingdom.
The fire establishes your journey from hell to purpose through identity. Now more than ever, the enemy wants to tell us who we are by what we go through, but God uses that pain to show us who we were created to be. It breaks you, it makes you, and it stretches you past what you feel you can bear. But it also births the most glorious things in you and for you.
As you endure, as you work, and as you fight, you learn the art of obedience and submission to God and produce the fruit of practicing righteousness. As a result, you build a relationship with God as He elevates you, causes manifestation for you, and blows your mind with incommunicable change and incommunicable glory. The question is “Can you endure, or will you give up?” Will you press, or will you faint? Come forth, warrior!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Indria Sanders’s new book is a bold and transformative spiritual guide designed to awaken faith, ignite perseverance, and empower believers to walk in obedience, purpose, and divine authority.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Through the Fire: Refining Fire for Incommunicable Glory!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Through the Fire: Refining Fire for Incommunicable Glory!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
