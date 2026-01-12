Al Scharrer’s Newly Released "The 8th Day: Just One More Day" is an Inspiring Christian Devotional and Guide for Navigating Life’s Toughest Seasons
“The 8th Day: Just One More Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Al Scharrer is a hope-filled, faith-based book designed to encourage readers to trust God, unpack Scripture, and find guidance during life’s storms. It offers practical reflections and spiritual insights to help readers grow closer to God and understand their purpose.
Racine, WI, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The 8th Day: Just One More Day”: a faith-guided devotional and reflection on Scripture for anyone facing trials or seeking deeper understanding of God’s plan. “The 8th Day: Just One More Day” is the creation of published author, Al Scharrer, a devoted follower of Jesus, an advocate for children, and committed to personal and spiritual growth. He and his wife, Molly, have been married for twenty years, raising twelve children while navigating life’s trials and miracles together. Molly plays a central role in supporting Al through addiction recovery, homeschooling, and family adventures. Al is grateful to his daughters, Amelia and Josephine, for their contributions to editing and artwork, as well as to collaborators like Ryan Rogers, Krysta DeBoer, and Mia Guitierrez for their guidance and encouragement. Their collective support has helped Al capture his reflections on faith and bring this project to life.
Scharrer shares, “Trying to simply survive through another day? Are you in the toughest season of your life? Are you a student or a teacher looking for something to hold on to for the day ahead?
The Eighth Day is a book of hope to unpack revelation from the LORD and Scripture to meet you right where you are and serve as a guide and source of reflection as this storm has significance and purpose that isn’t understood…yet.
The Eighth Day is the day we have all been invited to, the day Jesus shows you who he is. The day he invites you into a relationship with him that will crush all of your fears and all of your doubts. He will lead you into rest, mission, storms, and deeper revelation of who he is, who you are, and the purposes for which you were created.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Scharrer’s new book provides encouragement, insight, and spiritual guidance for readers seeking hope and clarity during life’s most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “The 8th Day: Just One More Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 8th Day: Just One More Day”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
