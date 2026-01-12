Al Scharrer’s Newly Released "The 8th Day: Just One More Day" is an Inspiring Christian Devotional and Guide for Navigating Life’s Toughest Seasons

“The 8th Day: Just One More Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Al Scharrer is a hope-filled, faith-based book designed to encourage readers to trust God, unpack Scripture, and find guidance during life’s storms. It offers practical reflections and spiritual insights to help readers grow closer to God and understand their purpose.