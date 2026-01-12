Jim Mahler’s Newly Released "Sunrise Undefeated" is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Coming-of-Age Novel About Hope, Courage, and the Power of Family
“Sunrise Undefeated” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Mahler is a young boy determined to help his sister fight leukemia, discovering along the way that compassion, creativity, and unexpected friendships can light even the darkest paths.
Haslet, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Sunrise Undefeated”: a touching and motivational story of perseverance, love, and the strength of the human spirit. “Sunrise Undefeated” is the creation of published author, Jim Mahler, an elementary school principal who lives near Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife Mary, three dogs, two cats, and several horses. James and Mary have two grown children and a granddaughter. Sunrise Undefeated is his first novel.
Mahler shares, “When fourteen-year-old Laura is diagnosed with leukemia, her younger brother James knows he has to do something to help her battle her silent enemy. But what can a fifth-grade boy possibly contribute to an all-out war against cancer? A random conversation with his school’s custodian leads James to understand that giving a patient hope can be a valuable weapon in the fight for survival. With support from his best friend Luke, James jumps headfirst into Project Laura—a roller-coaster effort to give his sister a glimmer of light at the end of a very dark tunnel. James and Luke decide that buying Laura tickets to the upcoming national college basketball tournament would be the perfect motivator. But how can they come up with the money for this very expensive event? James comes very close to coming up with the funds when he tries to take advantage of his uncanny ability to shoot a basketball by entering a free-throw shooting contest, but he falls short and Project Laura appears doomed. But rescue comes from the most unlikely source—James’s archenemy Dylan, who, it turns out, is fighting his own silent battle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Mahler’s new book offers readers a heartwarming exploration of hope, determination, and the unexpected ways people can make a difference in the lives of others.
Midwest Book Review says "Sunrise Undefeated" is "impressively original, deftly written, emotionally engaging, and unreservedly recommended reading for elementary and middle school readers..."
Consumers can purchase “Sunrise Undefeated” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sunrise Undefeated”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
